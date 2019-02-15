 HBO to adapt German satirical novel ′QualityLand′ into a TV series | Books | DW | 13.03.2019

Books

HBO to adapt German satirical novel 'QualityLand' into a TV series

Mike Judge, the creator of "King of the Hill" and "Beavis and Butt-Head" is turning Marc-Uwe Kling's satirical dystopia into a TV series. Kling's "Kangaroo Trilogy" is a best-selling phenomenon in Germany.

Autor Marc-Uwe Kling (picture-alliance/Eventpress Hoensch)

German author and political stand-up comedian Marc-Uwe Kling's novel QualityLand will be adapted into a TV series by US network HBO.

"Now I can finally talk about it," Kling wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, posting a link to a Hollywood Reporter article revealing that the series will be co-written, directed and produced by Mike Judge, who was also behind hit shows such as King of the Hill, Beavis and Butt-Head, Silicon Valley and Idiocracy.


QualityLand is a satirical work set in the near future, in an unspecified western country, where human relationships and hobbies are optimized through algorithms, with self-driving cars automatically knowing where people want to go and products being sent to consumers even before they order them, as "the system" is best placed to identify everybody's needs.

Book cover QualityLand (helle Edition ) Marc-Uwe Kling

'QualityLand' — the light version

Even though everyone in QualityLand is presumed to be satisfied, one character, the machine-scrapper Peter, starts questioning his life and the way things work. Why are machines becoming increasingly human while humans are turning more and more into machines?

The author produced two different versions of QualityLand, a light and a dark one, which differ through the short texts inserted between chapters. The novel has not yet been published in English.

A kangaroo walks into an apartment…

Marc-Uwe Kling, born in 1982 in Stuttgart, became extremely popular in Germany through The Kangaroo Chronicles, a series of texts first released as a weekly radio podcast and then turned into a book trilogy. The best-selling stories reveal how Kling and a communist kangaroo, initially neighbors, end up sharing the comedian's flat in Berlin, where they debate existential questions through the absurd situations set up by the unusually confident kangaroo.

The award-winning collection of stories is also being adapted into a film directed by Dani Levy.

  • Scene from the film Perfume: The Story of a Murderer (picture-alliance/dpa)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

    It took 20 years before Patrick Süskind's 1985 bestselling historical fantasy novel Perfume: The Story of a Murderer was finally turned into a movie. Director Tom Tykwer carried it off magnificently, with entertaining, sumptuous scenes starring Ben Whishaw and Karoline Herfurth.

  • Scene from the film Das Boot (picture alliance/dpa)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    Das Boot

    "One of the greatest war films made," said the critics. German director Wolfgang Petersen's 1981 filming of the novel by Lothar-Günther Buchheim is set in the faithful replica of a World War II German submarine. The film was Petersen's breakthrough to Hollywood and was nominated for six Oscars, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA award.

  • Scene from the film The Tin Drum (Imago/AGD)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    The Tin Drum

    The 1959 novel earned Günter Grass the Nobel Prize for Literature. In 1979 came the film adaptation, starring the 13-year-old actor David Bennent as Oscar Matzerath, the boy who at age three decides to stop growing. Director Völker Schlöndorff's film was the first German production to take the Oscar for best foreign language film.

  • Oliver Masucci as in the film Look Who's Back (picture-alliance/dpa/Constantin Film Verleih GmbH)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    Look Who's Back

    Timur Vermes' 2012 debut novel, Look Who's Back, was a smash hit in Germany. His satire featured a character Germans tend not to take lightly: Adolf Hitler. The dictator wakes up in a park in Berlin in this millennium — and everyone believes he is an actor. David Wnendt adapted the book into a movie in 2016.

  • Scene from the film In Times of Fading Light (X-Verleih/H. Hubach)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    In Times of Fading Light

    The movie In Times of Fading Light was released in 2017, six years after Eugen Ruge's novel tracing the life of a family in East Germany hit the bookstores. Another example of a well-done adaptation of literature, director Matti Geschonneck's satirical movie explores the last days of the East German regime with humor and tragic depth.

  • Jürgen Prochnow in The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum

    In 1975, two years before leftist Red Army Faction insurgents started making headlines in Germany with kidnappings and murders, Volker Schlöndorff adapted Heinrich Böll's novel The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum for the screen. The novel gives a detailed description of the social atmosphere in West Germany at the time. Schlöndorff cut right to the chase and hit the mark.

  • Scene from the film The Reader (Studio Babelsberg AG)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    The Reader

    A best-selling book turned into a successful film: that's the exception rather than the rule, in particular if the book touches on a difficult topic. Bernhard Schlink's novel The Reader looks at the repercussions of the Nazi era in Germany, and how the country deals with its past. Stephen Daldry's 2008 adaptation was a strong film also thanks to the superb actors, Kate Winslet and David Kross.

  • Scene from the film All Quiet on the Western Front (picture-alliance/dpa)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    This film from the early days of sound movies is an excellent example of an arresting movie adaptation of a literary work. US director Lewis Milestone brought the horrors of WWI to the screen in 1930, based on Erich Maria Remarque's novel All Quiet on the Western Front. The Nazis made sure the movie was rarely shown in Germany.

  • Scene from the film Death in Venice (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    Death in Venice

    In 1971, Italian director Luchino Visconti surprised the world with his film adaptation of German author Thomas Mann's 1912 novella, Death in Venice. Visconti's movie is very close to the narrative tone of the original. The film starring Dirk Bogarde is ponderous, melancholy — and stunningly beautiful.

    Author: Jochen Kürten, Rick Fulker


