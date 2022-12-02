  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Aerial view of a lava fountain erupting from the dominant fissure 3 in the Northeast Rift Zone on the caldera summit of Mauna Loa at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Image: Matthew Patrick/Usgs/Zumapress/picture alliance
Nature and Environment

Hawaii: Lava from Mauna Loa volcano nears highway

6 minutes ago

The volcano erupted earlier this week for the first time since 1984. Mauna Loa is a part of a chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KQFs

The lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa edged nearer the main island's principal highway on Friday, the US Geological Survey's (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

Last erupting almost 30 years ago, the world's largest active volcano flared up earlier this week and the tip of the lava flow now lies just 3.2 miles (5.2 kilometers) from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road.

The head of the flow could reach the main road in less than a week from now, the USGS said.

But the authority also said that owing to the unpredictable nature of lava flows, it was "difficult to estimate when or if the flow will impact" the highway.

Highway could be out of action for months

If the island's main east- west freeway is cut off, Hawaii county officials say traffic will have to use coastal roads.

This is likely to, in turn, make them congested, the officials said.

The administrator of Hawaii County's Civil Defense Agency, Talmadge Magno, said earlier this week that if lava flows onto the main highway it would probably take the road out of action for several months.

Mauna Loa lies 13,679 feet (4,169 meters) above the Pacific Ocean and is a part of a chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii.

jsi/jcg (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A crying baby

For children, serious respiratory infections are on the rise

Health3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mummy's mouth with golden amulette in its mouth and dirt and sand all around.

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

Culture9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Ai Weiwei stands in front of his sculpture "Forever Bicycles," made of a neatly-arranged pile of silver bicycles, without tires and saddles, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Ai Weiwei on China's protests

Ai Weiwei on China's protests

Freedom of Speech7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German passports

Germans divided on plans to fast-track citizenship

Germans divided on plans to fast-track citizenship

Society12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A worker collects wood and roofing materials in a destroyed home in the recently retaken village of Velyka Oleksandrivka in Kherson

EU aims to use Russian assets to generate cash for Ukraine

EU aims to use Russian assets to generate cash for Ukraine

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

4 people stand against a red sky, orange lava just visible between them in the distance

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Nature and Environment4 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 1, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage