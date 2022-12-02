Hawaii: Lava from Mauna Loa volcano nears highway

The volcano erupted earlier this week for the first time since 1984. Mauna Loa is a part of a chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii.

The lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa edged nearer the main island's principal highway on Friday, the US Geological Survey's (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

Last erupting almost 30 years ago, the world's largest active volcano flared up earlier this week and the tip of the lava flow now lies just 3.2 miles (5.2 kilometers) from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road.

The head of the flow could reach the main road in less than a week from now, the USGS said.

But the authority also said that owing to the unpredictable nature of lava flows, it was "difficult to estimate when or if the flow will impact" the highway.

Highway could be out of action for months

If the island's main east- west freeway is cut off, Hawaii county officials say traffic will have to use coastal roads.

This is likely to, in turn, make them congested, the officials said.

The administrator of Hawaii County's Civil Defense Agency, Talmadge Magno, said earlier this week that if lava flows onto the main highway it would probably take the road out of action for several months.

Mauna Loa lies 13,679 feet (4,169 meters) above the Pacific Ocean and is a part of a chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii.

jsi/jcg (AP, Reuters)