Hannah Arendt

Hannah Arendt (1906-1975) was a German-born Jewish American political theorist and is best known for her writings on totalitarianism.

After completing her PhD in Germany, Hannah Arendt fled the Nazi regime in 1933. She spent time in France before immigrating to the US in 1941. She would later become a US citizen. After the war, she pondered the regimes of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin in her widely acclaimed work "The Origins of Totalitarianism" (1951). "The Human Condition" followed in 1958, in which Arendt drew on parallels from Ancient Greece to examine modern social constructs. In 1963, she wrote "Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil" based on the journalistic reporting she had done on the Nazi crimes trial of Adolf Eichmann. Coining the phrase "banality of evil," Arendt contemplated the tendency of ordinary people to obey the kind of orders that resulted in the Holocaust. Hannah Arendt's life was made the subject of a film by Margarthe von Trotta. The Hannah Arendt Prize, given by the Heinrich Böll Foundation, was named for her.

10 famous German exiles 17.08.2020

Many thinkers, authors and artists in Germany had to flee the Nazis, from Hannah Arendt to Billy Wilder.
Wissenschaft des Judentums

Why Hannah Arendt remains inspiring today 11.05.2020

The German-American philosopher was one of the great political thinkers of the 20th century. Berlin's German Historical Museum has dedicated an exhibition to Hannah Arendt, who remains more relevant than ever.
For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together 11.05.2020

The philosopher Hannah Arendt has long had cult status. Many items of her professional and private life are now on show at the German Historical Museum in Berlin — including the heavy smoker's cigarette case.
Legendary German director Margarethe von Trotta lightens up with New York comedy 11.12.2017

Making a comedy was a big challenge for the renowned director of serious films like "Hannah Arendt." But Margarethe von Trotta's screwball comedy, "Forget About Nick," still reflects on deeper themes, as she tells DW.

What philosopher Hannah Arendt would say about Donald Trump 16.08.2017

Donald Trump is not a totalitarian, but his creation of a social movement is very dangerous - and the left is enabling it, explains Roger Berkowitz, a scholar on renowned Jewish-German philosopher Hannah Arendt.

Leading feminist filmmaker Margarethe von Trotta turns 75 21.02.2017

The first female filmmaker to achieve international acclaim, Margarethe von Trotta is referred to as a "leading force" of the New German Cinema movement. As she turns 75, here are the highlights of her career.
Why the world is turning to Hannah Arendt to explain Trump 02.02.2017

George Orwell's "1984" is not the only classic that's celebrating a comeback. Hannah Arendt's philosophical essay "The Origins of Totalitarianism" has also spiked in interest recently. Here's why it's so relevant.
Pussy Riot: politics instead of punk 05.12.2014

This year's Hannah Arendt Prize for political thinking goes to Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina. The two Russians are recognized for their political action through performance art.
Pussy Riot wins Hannah Arendt Prize 27.11.2014

Political punk band, Pussy Riot, has been awarded the Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thought. A Ukrainian human rights activist was also honored.
Tragicomedy 'Oh Boy' cleans up at German Film Awards 26.04.2013

Director Jan Ole Gerster's debut production, "Oh Boy," has swept the German film awards, winning best picture as well as five other prizes. Cloud Atlas, the most expensive film in German history, took home five awards.
On the banality of evil 10.01.2013

Director Margarethe von Trotta's new film examines the confrontation between German-Jewish philosopher Hannah Arendt and the Nazi Adolf Eichmann during his trial in Jerusalem. But it's no ordinary biopic.
Study finds right-wing violence in Germany on the rise 17.12.2009

The number of politically motivated crimes in Germany has increased over the past few years, but motivations for the violence differ from state to state, a new study has found.
Remembering the Theorist of the Banality of Evil 14.10.2006

A political theorist with a flair for controversy, Hannah Arendt was one of the greatest thinkers of the 20th century. Oct. 14 marks the 100th anniversary of her birth.