Hamburg: Two dead in stabbing incident

German officials said the suspected killer has handed himself in a day after stabbing two men during an argument.

A 32-year-old man implicated in a stabbing that left two people dead has given himself up at a police station in the Hamburg district where the killing occurred, officials said on Saturday.

The knife attack took place in the Billstedt district of the northern German city on Friday at noon, following an argument between the suspect and the two victims, men aged 58 and 61, police said.

Police said the victims were the uncle and the father of the suspected killer.

They said the suspect would be put into pre-trial detention after preliminary police procedures had been carried out.

As part of the search for the killer, state prosecutors ordered searches of apartments in the districts of Lohbrügge and Horn on Friday evening.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

jcg/dj (with dpa)