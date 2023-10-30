Hamburg: Several workers killed in scaffolding collapse

Four construction site workers have died after scaffolding collapsed at one of Hamburg's biggest building sites in the HafenCity regeneration area.

A fire brigade spokesman in the northern German port city of Hamburg on Monday said four workers had died after scaffolding gave way.

The latest fatality was discovered after poles and other debris were removed by rescuers.

Another worker at the site was reported to be critically injured. Initially, the fire department had said five workers at the site had been killed before revising the figure down.

What we know so far

"Several people are buried under the scaffolding and are considered missing," a fire brigade spokesperson said, with rescue operations said to be "running in high gear."

"It is not immediately clear what caused the scaffolding at the construction site to tip over," the spokesperson said.

The workers were believed to have been building an elevator shaft when the collapse, from the eighth floor down, happened at about 9:10 a.m. local time (0810 UTC/GMT).

The accident happened at the Westfield-Hamburg Überseequartier — one of the largest construction sites in Hamburg, where a shopping mall, restaurants, offices and hotels are being built.

The district is part of HafenCity, a former port area on the Elbe River that has seen a once scruffy area redeveloped in what is considered Europe's largest urban regeneration projects.

Some 60 rescue workers were deployed to the scene of the accident. The whole construction site, including some 700 workers, was evacuated.

rc/rt (dpa, AP)

