Haitian PM Henry lands in Puerto Rico as violence ensues

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry landed in Puerto Rico after initially flying towards the Dominican Republic. His plans to return to his country still remain unclear.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry landed in Puerto Rico's capital, San Juan, on Tuesday, clearing uncertainty around his whereabouts since a trip to Kenya.

Violence has spiralled in the Caribbean nation in his absence with the gangs demanding he resign.

According to AP news agency, flight tracking showed Henry's plane initially heading towards the Dominican Republic, but diverted to Puerto Rico.

A few hours before his arrival, the Dominican Republic announced suspension of all air traffic with Haiti.

He was in Kenya last week to lobby for UN-backed police deployment in his country.

Violence continues in Haiti

Armed criminal gangs launched a coordinated assault to oust him.

"Our goal is to break the system. We are fighting against Ariel with the last drop of our blood," gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer who vowed to oust Henry said over the weekend.

On Tuesday, a police academy in the capital where more than 800 cadets are training came under attack by an armed gang.

On Monday gangs and the police exchanged gunfire at the main international airport in capital Port-au-Prince.

Last week, inmates from two major prisons in Haiti escaped in a prison break, resulting in the country to announce a state of emergency. The decree was signed by finance minister Michel Patrick Boisvert, who is the acting president.

The UN's immigration office said during the weekend that at least 15,000 people had been displaced due to the violence.

Henry has positioned himself as a leader to restore peace, and has the backing of the US government. But his popularity has been dwindling recently as Haitians struggle with chaos.

