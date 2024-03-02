Haiti: Gang leader launches armed bid to oust PM Henry

Haiti was paralzyed for a second day as gangs and security forces fought in the capital Port-au-Prince. A notorious gang leader said "the battle will last as long as it needs to" and advised people to stay indoors.

Haiti witnessed a second day of extreme violence on Friday as gangs looking to oust Prime Minister Ariel Henry rocked the capital Port-au-Prince with heavy gunfire near the city's international airport and a prison.

Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier said on Friday held a press conference and said that he would keep trying to remove Henry.

"The battle will last as long as it needs to. We will keep fighting Ariel Henry. To avoid collateral damage, keep the kids at home," the powerful gang boss, known by the nickname Barbecue, said.

Cherizier, a former elite police officer runs a gang federation called G9 and Family and Allies. He disrupted the nation when he blocked its biggest oil terminal in 2022. He has faced sanctions from the United Nations and the United States Department of Treasury.

Civilians tried to steer clear of pitched battles between police and gangs in the capital for a second day. Image: Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo/picture alliance

At least four police officers have been killed and dozens have been injured since the latest spurt of violence began. On Friday, a group of officers demonstrated in front of management offices, demanding the recovery of the bodies of their four colleagues who had been killed.

The fighting took place while Henry was out of the country, in Kenya trying to bolster support for a long-sought international policing and peacekeeping deployment that's being challenged in Kenyan courts.

Gangs join forces in restless capital

In Port-au-Prince more people are reported to have fled homes close to the fighting as burnt buses and barricades lay on the capital's streets.

Staff at an office of Haiti's power company had to scramble to douse a fire set outside the building on Friday Image: Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo/picture alliance

The latest violence is part of a coordinated effort by gangs, coming together under the label "Vivre Ensemble" ("Living Together").

In recent years, armed gangs have taken over large parts of Haiti.

Haiti's National Police has only around 9,000 officers on duty at a time for a country with a population of 11 million, according to the UN.

The violence in the ever-restless capital intensified as Prime Minister Henry departed for a trip to Kenya trying to consolidate support in the African country for its plans to lead an international policing mission in Haiti Image: Andrew Kasuku/AP Photo/picture alliance

Intensified violence during Henry's Kenya visit seeking security assistance

Violence scaled up as Henry visited Kenya this week. The two nations earlier on Friday signed reciprocal agreements that Nairobi hopes will satisfy a Kenyan court's objections to its plan to send 1,000 police officers to Haiti, leading an international policing and peacekeeping mission.

The UN had appealed unsuccessfully for months for a country to step up and lead such an operation.

In a statement, Prime Minister Henry's office said it was "outraged by the acts of violence and terror orchestrated by armed bandits," and expressed condolences to victims' families, saying the government would continue to work towards resolving the conflict.

The fresh fighting has also exacerbated a delicate supply situation in the country.

As per the UN, nearly half of Haiti's inhabitants are suffering from acute hunger.

The government of Henry has blamed the security situation in the country for the delay in arranging elections since the assassination of former Preisdent Jovenel Moise in the summer of 2021.

