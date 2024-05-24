  1. Skip to content
Gym Boys - Why Young Men Pump Iron

May 24, 2024

"Pretty people have it easier in life," says 15-year-old Moritz.

When he posts a video of his body on social media for the first time at the age of 13, it takes a toll: Moritz is bullied at school and starts thinking he’s far too chubby.

These days, does the path to masculinity lead straight through the gym? Are boys no longer allowed to be slim or chubby? For almost a year, the filmmakers follow five young men as they make their way from their childhood bedrooms onto social media and into the gym, documenting their journeys around body image and male identity.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 04.06.2024 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 04.06.2024 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 04.06.2024 – 18:15 UTC
WED 05.06.2024 – 09:15 UTC
WED 05.06.2024 – 15:15 UTC
WED 05.06.2024 – 21:15 UTC
THU 06.06.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 08.06.2024 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 09.06.2024 – 13:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4