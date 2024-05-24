Gym Boys - Why Young Men Pump Iron

When he posts a video of his body on social media for the first time at the age of 13, it takes a toll: Moritz is bullied at school and starts thinking he’s far too chubby.

Bodybuilders go to their limits to achieve the perfect body. Image: WDR

These days, does the path to masculinity lead straight through the gym? Are boys no longer allowed to be slim or chubby? For almost a year, the filmmakers follow five young men as they make their way from their childhood bedrooms onto social media and into the gym, documenting their journeys around body image and male identity.

