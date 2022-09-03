  1. Skip to content
Gwendolin Hilse
Gwendolin Hilse

She has an in-depth knowledge about West Africa and speaks the local lingua franca Hausa. Gwendolin is also a certified media trainer.

Gwendolin works at DW's Africa Desk as a journalist, editor and producer. She is team leader of the Africa Department's VOD team and coordinates, among other things, the African youth magazine The 77 Percent.

Gwendolin Hilse has been working for DW as a multimedia journalist for online, radio, social media and TV since 2016. She holds a B.A. in African Studies from the University of Hamburg and a Master of Arts in International Media Studies from the University of Bonn-Rhein-Sieg and the University of Bonn. Gwendolin has in-depth experience in the production of various journalistic formats on the African continent. She is particularly interested in West Africa, especially Nigeria, where she speaks the local lingua franca Hausa. Gwendolin is team leader of the Africa Department's VOD team and coordinates, among other things, the African youth magazine The 77 Percent. During her work as a video journalist and TV producer, she has produced numerous TV reports and debates. Gwendolin is also a certified media trainer at DW Akademie and has already trained numerous DW correspondents. She specializes in mobile journalism.

 

Videostill DW Sendung | The 77 Percent

Street Debate: How COVID killed my hustle

DW's Edith Kimani hears from young Gambians who fell through the cracks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HealthMarch 9, 202208:01 min
Videostill DW Sendung | The 77 Percent

Rapper Killa Ace on lack of opportunities

Rapper Killa Ace speaks out on why young Africans need more opportunities if they want to make a difference.
MusicMarch 9, 202201:45 min
The 77 Percent Magazine #100 Sa, 12.02.2022

Meet Albi X: Uplifting lives through music

Meet Albi X: Uplifting lives through music

Born with albinism, rapper Albi X faces down stigma and discrimination with his powerful Afro-trap beats.
SocietyAugust 20, 202403:12 min
Albi X sings into a microphone against a dark stage

Afro-German artist Albi X fights stigma with rap music

Afro-German artist Albi X fights stigma with rap music

Afro-German rapper Albi X was born with albinism. He faces down stigma with his powerful Afro-trap beats.
SocietyJune 12, 202301:30 min
external

Bringing Herero dresses to the catwalk

Bringing Herero dresses to the catwalk

Meet the Namibian who is reserving traditions by reviving a special fashion.
DesignMay 9, 202303:14 min
DW Sendung 77 percent "The Power of Hip Hop"

P-Square about the role politics plays in his music

P-Square about the role politics plays in his music

Hip Hop artist-duo P-Square talk to us about the role of music, especially during political uncertainty in Nigeria
MusicApril 20, 202308:37 min
DW Sendung | The 77 Percent Magazine #130

Why is drug abuse soaring in Nigeria?

Why is drug abuse soaring in Nigeria?

In Abuja, Nigeria, DW's Edith Kimani raises the question: Is it possible to wage a war against drugs?
SocietySeptember 8, 202208:01 min
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Breaking Stereotypes

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

We explore how activists and artists alike tackle stigmas and taboos on the continent and beyond.
SocietyJune 9, 202225:59 min
