Gwendolin Hilse has been working for DW as a multimedia journalist for online, radio, social media and TV since 2016. She holds a B.A. in African Studies from the University of Hamburg and a Master of Arts in International Media Studies from the University of Bonn-Rhein-Sieg and the University of Bonn. Gwendolin has in-depth experience in the production of various journalistic formats on the African continent. She is particularly interested in West Africa, especially Nigeria, where she speaks the local lingua franca Hausa. Gwendolin is team leader of the Africa Department's VOD team and coordinates, among other things, the African youth magazine The 77 Percent. During her work as a video journalist and TV producer, she has produced numerous TV reports and debates. Gwendolin is also a certified media trainer at DW Akademie and has already trained numerous DW correspondents. She specializes in mobile journalism.