Gun Nation - America’s Love Affair with Firearms

10 minutes ago

Gun violence is on the rise in the United States. An estimated 400 million firearms are in private hands. Casualties are at a record high. But the dispute over stricter gun laws is dividing the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RpGY
DW Dokumentationen | Gun Nation - Amerikas tödlicher Waffenwahn
Image: ZED
DW Dokumentationen | Gun Nation - Amerikas tödlicher Waffenwahn
Image: ZED

Various initiatives call for tougher controls. But some people resist these, pointing to the Second Amendment and what they say is their constitutional right to defend themselves. For them, carrying a firearm is part of their American identity. This documentary paints a portrait of a heavily armed nation. The filmmakers visit places like the ‘Gunsite Academy’ in Arizona - the largest private shooting school in the world. Gun enthusiasts from all over the country practice their marksmanship here.

DW Dokumentationen | Gun Nation - Amerikas tödlicher Waffenwahn
Image: ZED

They also meet people like Brandon Wolf, survivor of the devastating gun massacre at the Pulse nightclub. Since the tragedy, he has been fighting for gun law reform.

DW Dokumentationen | Gun Nation - Amerikas tödlicher Waffenwahn
Image: ZED

 

 

 

 

Philip Smith, on the other hand, is the founder of the National African American Gun Association. The organization's declared goal is to get as many African American citizens as possible to take up arms. 

DW Dokumentationen | Gun Nation - Amerikas tödlicher Waffenwahn
Image: ZED

Physician Stephanie Bonne sees what firearms can do every day. She works for a hospital in Newark, New Jersey, with an intensive care unit that almost exclusively treats victims of shootings. In her eyes, gun misuse in the U.S. has long counted as a full-blown epidemic.
 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 27.07.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 27.07.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 27.07.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 28.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 29.07.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 30.07.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 30.07.2023 – 15:15 UTC
MON 31.07.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 28.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  
 

