Guillermo del Toro Gómez is an award-winning Mexican filmmaker, writer and producer best known for his hugely successful fantasy film "The Shape of Water."

Guillermo del Toro, born in 1964 in Guadalajara, Mexico, has made both Spanish and English language films. Fascinated by monsters, he is known for his particular interest in fairy tales and horror stories, and his talent for infusing poetic beauty and religious imagery to his films. He has worked on Spanish-language gothic horror films, among them "The Devil's Backbone" and "Pan's Labyrinth," as well as American action movies, including "Blade II" and "Hellboy." Del Toro's most highly acclaimed work so far is the 2017 fantasy film "The Shape of Water " that earned him a Golden Lion in Venice, as well as a Golden Globe and a total of four Oscars, including for best picture.