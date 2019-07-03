Visit the new DW website

Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro Gómez is an award-winning Mexican filmmaker, writer and producer best known for his hugely successful fantasy film "The Shape of Water."

Guillermo del Toro, born in 1964 in Guadalajara, Mexico, has made both Spanish and English language films. Fascinated by monsters, he is known for his particular interest in fairy tales and horror stories, and his talent for infusing poetic beauty and religious imagery to his films. He has worked on Spanish-language gothic horror films, among them "The Devil's Backbone" and "Pan's Labyrinth," as well as American action movies, including "Blade II" and "Hellboy." Del Toro's most highly acclaimed work so far is the 2017 fantasy film "The Shape of Water " that earned him a Golden Lion in Venice, as well as a Golden Globe and a total of four Oscars, including for best picture.

Pan's Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun (2019) — by Guillermo del Toro, Cornelia Funke. Illustrated by Allen Williams

Cornelia Funke and Guillermo del Toro turn 'Pan's Labyrinth' into a novel 03.07.2019

Both are masters of the fantasy genre. Now, the Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker and bestselling German author have collaborated on a literary adaptation of del Toro's acclaimed dark fantasy film "Pan's Labyrinth."

THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS by ETHAN COEN, JOEL COEN with Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Liam Neeson, Tom Waits, Bill Heck, Zoe Kazan, Tyne Daly, Brendan Gleeson / USA / 132’

Venice film festival slammed for 'toxic masculinity' 29.08.2018

The festival opens with Damien Chazelle's First Man, starring Ryan Gosling. Netflix is a major player, and from the Coen brothers to Mike Leigh, an impressive number of (male) star directors are in the competition.
19.04.2018 April 19, 2018 - EUM20180419NAC11.JPG.GUADALAJARA, Jal.- Protest/Protesta-Jalisco.- 19 de abril 2018.- Activistas, familiares y amigos marcharon este jueves de la Glorieta de los NiÃ±os HÃ©roes con direcciÃ³n a Casa Jalisco, para exigir la apariciÃ³n con vida de los tres estudiantes de cine desaparecidos en TonalÃ¡. Foto: Agencia EL UNIVERSAL/RCC |

Fate of 3 murdered film students horrifies Mexico 25.04.2018

Mexican students caught unaware amid a drug gang turf battle were killed and dissolved in acid — a case that's emblematic of Mexico's 30,000 missing people. Director Guillermo del Toro and others expressed their dismay.

90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Guillermo del Toro accepts the Oscar for Best Director for The Shape of Water from presenter Emma Stone (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

'The Shape of Water' wins big at 2018 Oscars 05.03.2018

A fantastic love story by Mexican director Guillermo del Toro took home the Oscar for best picture at the 90th Academy Awards. The event also addressed the ongoing #MeToo movement as it rewarded the year's best films.
90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Guillermo del Toro (L) accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscars 2018: Best picture goes to 'The Shape of Water' 05.03.2018

"The Shape of Water" has won the Academy Award for best picture. Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand have taken home the top acting honors, and Guillermo del Toro won best director.
7.1.2018*** 75th Golden Globe Awards – Photo Room – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 07/01/2018 – Guillermo del Toro poses backstage with the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Guillermo del Toro to head Venice Film Festival jury 12.02.2018

His film "The Shape of Water" is the top Oscar contender and has already won the Golden Lion in Venice last year. The director of "Pan's Labyrinth" will be back in the festival's spotlight this year — as jury president.
7.1.2018*** 75th Golden Globe Awards – Photo Room – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 07/01/2018 – Actress Diane Kruger and director/producer Fatih Akin pose with his award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for In the Fade.

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... 08.01.2018

An American drama on rape and murder, a story about a woman and a mysterious creature, but also a German crime film dealing with revenge were honored at the 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.
30.08.2017, Italien, Venedig Hauptportal des Festspielpalastes Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Samer Aslan

The 74th Venice Film Festival awards 09.09.2017

The 74th annual Venice Film Festival featured a long list of outstanding performances competing for the top awards.
Director Guillermo Del Toro receives the Golden Lion for Best Film with the movie The Shape of Water during the award ceremony of the 74th Venice Film Festival on September 9, 2017 at Venice Lido. / AFP PHOTO / Filippo MONTEFORTE (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

Venice Film Festival Golden Lion goes to Guillermo del Toro's 'The Shape of Water' 09.09.2017

The world's oldest film festival has awarded its top prize, the Golden Lion, to a movie that has a strong anti-discrimination message. It beat out 21 other contenders at the glitzy event.