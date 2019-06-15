Guatemala votes for new president as gang violence soars

Guatemalans will head to the polls on Sunday to vote in a crowded presidential election, with nearly 20 candidates vying for the office.

Despite tens of thousands of Guatemalans fleeing their country to seek refuge in the US, mass migration has not topped candidates' platforms. Instead, campaigning has been dominated by the themes of gang violence, poverty and corruption.

Guatemala has one of the highest homicide rates in the world, with 22.4 murders per 100,000 people. For citizens, ending gang violence and alleviating widespread poverty are a priority.

One of the top candidates, ex-attorney general and anti-corruption advocate Thelma Aldana, was barred from running due to allegations of irregularities during her stint as a public prosecutor. She has fled to the US, citing death threats.

Sandra Torres has vowed to oppose abortion and same-sex marriage

No clear winner

Center-left candidate Sandra Torres, a businesswoman and former first lady, is expected to win the first round, with polls suggesting she could pick up more than 22% of the vote. Center-right candidate Alejandro Giamattei is expected to trail behind with only 11%.

However, none of the 19 candidates are expected to gain enough votes to avoid a runoff, which would take place in August. Observers believe front-runner Torres could lose the ru-off due to Giamattei's potential to unite the right.

Around 40,000 police have been put on alert, while the military was deployed to safeguard key buildings across the country. Authorities have warned of possible outbreaks of violence in dozens of municipalities.

Guatemalans will also be voting in parliamentary and municipal elections. It also marks the first time that citizens living abroad are allowed to vote, with polling stations set up across the US in Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC.

ls/tj (AFP, AP)