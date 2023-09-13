  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya
Extreme weather
Morocco earthquake
Law and JusticeGuatemala

Guatemala: President-elect Arevalo pauses transition

September 13, 2023

Arevalo suspended the government transition process because officials from the top prosecutor's office raided electoral facilities and opened ballot boxes. He has demanded the resignation of the prosecutor.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WGUE
Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo in Guatemala City
Arevalo has demanded the attorney general to resign.Image: Cristina Chiquin/REUTERS

Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo announced on Tuesday that he is temporarily halting the transition process and demanding the resignation of the attorney general. 

This announcement came as the country's top prosecutor's office raided electoral facilities and opened ballot boxes to photograph their contents. Arevalo called it a "flagrant crimes of abuse of authority for electoral purposes" that violated Guatemala's constitution.

Arevalo said in a post on social media platform X that his team had informed President Alejandro Giammattei they were temporarily suspending the transition "while the necessary institutional political conditions are reestablished."

Giammattei in response said his government respected Arevalo's decision but did not agree with it, because it was made as a result of actions beyond the executive branch, "which do not interfere with the process that had been developed to date."

Unprecedented opening of ballot boxes

Luis Gerardo Ramírez, a spokesperson for the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, emphasized that they had not granted permission to open the ballot boxes and asserted that the raid was carried out with a judge's order from the Attorney General's Office.

According to Ramírez, the prosecutor had requested to review at least 160 boxes of votes from different regions, a task normally conducted by the tribunal and polling place teams on election day.

Gloria López, the electoral director of the tribunal, said that this action was unprecedented and not prescribed by law. She added that the opened ballot boxes lacked digital backups, breaking the chain of custody. 

"We would no longer be able to ensure what exactly are the votes that are inside the electoral boxes and what is the number of signatures and fingerprints on the (polling place tally sheets) that are going in the boxes," she said. 

A 'frontal attack on the integrity of the vote' 

The Organization of American States electoral observation mission in Guatemala expressed concern about these actions. "The opening of the electoral packers by people and institutions other than those identified by law represents a frontal attack on the integrity of the vote and an affront to the popular will," it said in a statement.

Anti-corruption prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, who had been investigating Arevalo's Seed Movement party, led the operation. He has faced sanctions from the US for allegedly obstructing anti-corruption efforts.

While the Attorney General's Office confirmed the raid, they did not specify the case to which it was related. Judge Fredy Orellana, who issued the order for the raid, has also faced sanctions from the US government.

tg/wd (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Overturned cars and debris lay scattered across a street full of red mud

'Medicane' left Libya trapped between floods and the sea

ClimateSeptember 12, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenyan President William Ruto addresses the Africa Climate Summit

Kenya: Bumpy first year in office for William Ruto

Kenya: Bumpy first year in office for William Ruto

PoliticsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Maria Ressa has a broad smile on her face as she holds her hands up in a prayer position

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Human RightsSeptember 12, 202307:16 min
More from Asia

Germany

Olaf Scholz and a Bundeswehr Leopard 2 A6 tank with camouflage

Ukraine: Which weapons is Germany supplying?

Ukraine: Which weapons is Germany supplying?

ConflictsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two workers at a construction site in Moscow

How Russia drafts migrants to fight in Ukraine

How Russia drafts migrants to fight in Ukraine

ConflictsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media after a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage