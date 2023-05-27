Guatemala court disqualifies top candidate ahead of vote

Guatemala's top court shot down Carlos Pineda's campaign, citing alleged violations of electoral law. Elections to choose who would succeed outgoing President Alejandro Giammettei will be held next month.

Guatemala's top court on Friday blocked Carlos Pineda from next month's presidential race, making him the third presidential hopeful to be barred from running.

The Constitutional Court turned down Pineda's appeal against the electoral authorities' decision to cut him out of the race, accusing him of violating the electoral law.

"Corruption won, Guatemala lost!" conservative Pineda tweeted on Friday.

International rights groups have sounded the alarm over the country's electoral process. Observers have warned the electoral authorities were using the judicial system to restrict candidates who are acceptable to the establishment.

Pineda had topped all other candidates in the latest poll, garnering 22% support.

Juan Pappier of Human Rights Watch described the recent disqualifications as a "clear manipulation of the judiciary" to guarantee a preferred electoral result, the Reuters news agency quoted him as saying.

What does this mean for the election?

The elections to pick who would succeed outgoing President Alejandro Giammettei are due to be held on June 25. Giamattei is not competing, as the law prohibits him from seeking another term.

Twenty-two candidates are contesting. They include former first lady Sandra Torres, ex-UN diplomat Edmond Mulet and Zury Rios, the daughter of a former dictator.

If none of the candidates secures over 50% of the vote, a second round would take place on August 20.

