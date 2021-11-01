Greenpeace is an international non-governmental environmental organization which evolved from the peace movement and anti-nuclear protests in early 1970s.

Greenpeace has offices in over forty countries and a coordinating body in The Netherlands. It makes the news headlines with campaigns on worldwide issues such as global warming, deforestation, overfishing, commercial whaling, genetic engineering, and anti-nuclear issues. It does not accept funding from governments, corporations or political parties.