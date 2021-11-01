Visit the new DW website

Greenpeace

Greenpeace is an international non-governmental environmental organization which evolved from the peace movement and anti-nuclear protests in early 1970s.

Greenpeace has offices in over forty countries and a coordinating body in The Netherlands. It makes the news headlines with campaigns on worldwide issues such as global warming, deforestation, overfishing, commercial whaling, genetic engineering, and anti-nuclear issues. It does not accept funding from governments, corporations or political parties. Any recent DW content tagged "Greenpeace" will appear below on this page.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 01.11.2021

World leaders meet in Glasgow to talk climate - Pushback over UK oil and gas plans - California endures historic drought
HARTLEPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Fitter, Josh Nichol looks out from the top of a crane as the decommissioned Brent Delta Topside oil platform stands in a quay at the Able UK plant's Seaton Port after arriving recently to be scrapped on May 5, 2017 in Hartlepool, United Kingdom. In what was the heaviest single cargo ever to be lifted in the history of the oil and gas industry it arrived off the coast of Hartlepool on the Pioneering Spirit transporter ship from the Shell owned Brent oilfield, 115 miles north east of Scotland. Tugboats then towed the 24,000 tonne platform on a barge up the River Tees to the Able UK yard. The Brent Delta was one of the first platforms to be built in the early days of Britain's oil and gas industry. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

COP26 host UK wants to expand oil and gas 01.11.2021

The UK is host of the COP26 climate summit but it's facing its own dilemma. The recent spike in energy costs is a major blow to consumers and businesses and it’s putting pressure on London,
Power stations, Cologne November 8, 2019. The smoking chimneys of the brown coal Power stations RWE Power AG Kraftwerk Frimmersdorf, Neurath and Niederaussem seen from Cologne, November 08, 2019

Leaks show attempts to water down UN climate report, Greenpeace says 21.10.2021

Some countries tried to remove findings threatening their economic interests from an IPCC report, documents seen by Greenpeace have revealed. The report comes before a critical round of UN climate talks.

Greenpeace's Beluga II carries a banner reading Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising as it blocks part of the port at a Shell refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A coalition of environmental groups launched a campaign calling for a Europe-wide ban on fossil fuel advertising ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, which start in Glasgow on Oct. 31st, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Greenpeace blocks Shell refinery in Rotterdam port 04.10.2021

With a 33-meter-long vessel, climate activists staged a floating protest against the oil giant's "greenwashing." They are calling for a Europe-wide ban on oil and gas adverts.
Autoabgase enthalten luftverunreinigende Stoffe wie Kohlenstoffmonoxid und Kohlenstoffdioxid, Schwefeloxide, Stickoxide sowie Staub und Ru?. Und sind daher f?r viele Umweltsch?den mitverantwortlich. K?ln, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland, 01.09.2007 | Automated translation: Car exhaust contains air pollutants such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides and dust and soot. And are therefore responsible for many environmental damage. Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany 01.09.2007, | Verwendung weltweit

Climate groups to sue German carmakers 03.09.2021

Following the success of their case against the German government's underwhelming climate plans, environmental NGOs are now going after companies with big carbon footprints.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - France v Germany - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 15, 2021 A Greenpeace protestor glides on to the pitch before the match Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

German police probe failed Greenpeace Euro 2020 protest 16.06.2021

Two people are in hospital after a Greenpeace activist crash landed in the stadium ahead of Germany's match with France. The environment group has received a backlash for its "reckless" act.
An activist of environmental organization Greenpeace flies with a motorized paraglider past the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Two activists landed on the roof of a side building and unrolled a banner to protest against the ECB's climate policy. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Activists paraglide onto ECB building in Frankfurt 10.03.2021

The stunt was a protest against the European Central Bank's climate policy. On Tuesday, a think tank report argued that the ECB's lending rules favored polluters.
Oseberg Field Center in Oseberg oil field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea on November 25, 2008. Foto: Marit Hommedal +++(c) dpa - Report+++ |

Norway rejects Greenpeace appeal over Arctic oil exploration 22.12.2020

In a landmark case, Norway's top court has approved oil exploration in the Barents Sea. Greenpeace had argued that oil licenses violated the Norwegian constitution, which guarantees the right to a healthy environment.
Greenpeace Norway and NGO Nature and Youth activists protest deepwater drilling in the Norwegian Arctic at Seadrill's West Hercules oil rig Credit: Greenpeace Norway

Top Norway court hears 'stop oil drilling' case 04.11.2020

Norway’s top court has begun hearing a key Greens' appeal against more oil drilling in the Arctic. The appellants argue further climate warming will result, violating constitutional rights to a healthy environment.

05.10.2020, Russland: KAMCHATKA TERRITORY, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 5, 2020: A man holds a bottle of samples collected from Avacha Bay off the Kamchatka Peninsula. On October 1, the Pacific coast saw a mass stranding of marine animals, with the local authorities reporting on sea water pollution presumably caused by industrial oil. Yelena Vereshchaka/TASS Foto: Yelena Vereshchaka/TASS/dpa |

Russia denies that pollution off eastern Kamchatka peninsula is manmade 05.10.2020

Russian officials have downplayed the scale of the pollution in Kamchatka, while also suggesting it was not manmade. Greenpeace voiced concern last week over what it described as an ecological disaster in the region.
03.10.2020, Russland: 6347674 03.10.2020 A dead larga seal is pictured on the shore of the Khalaktyrsky Beach, Kamchatka Region, Russia. Probable chemical contamination of water has led to a massive release of dead animals on Khalaktyrsky Beach in Kamchatka. Local authorities report water pollution presumably with industrial oil. Alexandr Piragis / Sputnik Foto: Alexandr Piragis/Sputnik/dpa |

Swimmers fall ill after mystery water pollution off Russian coast 03.10.2020

Greenpeace said people have complained of sore throats, worsening eyesight, nausea, vomiting and fever after getting into the water. The cause of the pollution off the coast of Kamchatka region was not immediately clear.
22.09.2020, Sachsen, Leipzig: Umweltschützer demonstrieren vor Beginn der Verhandlung des Bundesverwaltungsgerichts zur Fehmarnbeltquerung gegen den umstrittenen Tunnelbau. Das Bündnis Beltretter fordert einen Stopp des Projekts. Der 9. Senat des Gerichts verhandelt die Klagen zweier Umweltverbände und mehrerer Fährunternehmen gegen die Planungen zum Fehmarnbelttunnel. Der 18 Kilometer lange Tunnel soll Puttgarden auf Fehmarn und Rødby auf Lolland (Dänemark) verbinden. Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Denmark-Germany tunnel: Protesters rally at court hearing 22.09.2020

Environmentalists have held protests outside a court that is deciding on a tunnel link between a German island and a Danish one. They say politicians have been hoodwinked and that the project is flawed on many levels.
ARCHIV 2019 LYSEKIL 2019-06-03 Preemraff, Preems oljeraffinaderi i Lysekil. Foto: Thomas Johansson / TT / Kod 9200 |

Greenpeace occupies Swedish oil refinery over expansion plans 13.09.2020

A temporary Greenpeace blockade of Sweden's largest oil port has culminated in six arrests. Activists scaled harbor cranes at Brotjorden, where its operator Preem plans a refinery expansion.
explosion,atombombe,atompilz *** explosion,atomic bomb,atomic cloud z4o-ffs

Nuclear attack on Germany would kill half a million people: Greenpeace study 05.08.2020

A study by Greenpeace has shown what could happen if Germany were attacked with nuclear weapons. According to a simulation, around 145,000 people would die instantly were a small nuclear bomb to strike Berlin.

A fence has been set up around the planned construction site in recent days. Ort: Moskau, Russland. Datum: 19. März 2020. Copyright: Privat

Moscow starts work on highway through nuclear waste site 24.03.2020

Preparation for the construction of a controversial road in the Russian capital has kicked off. Activists say it could send radioactive dust into the air and river. But the authorities are pushing on with the project.
22.11.2016 This aerial photo shows Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, following a strong earthquake hit off the coast of Fukushima, northern Japan, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The operator of the plant, which was swamped by the 2011 tsunami, sending three reactors into meltdown and leaking radiation into the surrounding area, said there were no abnormalities observed at the plant, though a swelling of the tide of up to 1 meter was detected offshore. (Kyodo News via AP)

Fukushima: How the ocean became a dumping ground for radioactive waste 11.03.2020

The nuclear disaster at Fukushima sent an unprecedented amount of radiation into the Pacific. But, before then, atomic bomb tests and radioactive waste were contaminating the sea — the effects are still being felt today.
