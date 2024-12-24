Greenland 'not for sale,' says PM after Trump comments

Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said the Danish territory will "never be for sale" after US President-elect Donald Trump suggested Washington could take the world's largest island for "national security" purposes.

Greenland on Monday said it was "not for sale" after US President-elect Donald Trump suggested that Washington purchase the island.

"Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale," Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said in a statement.

What did Trump say about Greenland?

In an statement on Sunday announcing Washington's new ambassador to Denmark, Trump said, "for purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."

In response, the office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it looked forward to working with Trump's administration while stressing that Greenland is not for sale.

The world's largest island is an autonomous territory of Denmark with its own parliament Image: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/picture alliance

Denmark's government is "looking forward to welcoming the new American Ambassador [and] looking forward to working with the new administration."

"In a complex security political situation as the one we currently experience, transatlantic cooperation is crucial," the statement said, adding that Greenland is "not for sale" but "open for cooperation."

Greenland is the world's largest island and an autonomous territory of Denmark. It has a population of around 55,000.

In 2019, during his first term as president, Trump cancelled a trip to Denmark after the country said Greenland was not for sale.

Trump says US could retake control of Panama Canal

Over the weekend, Trump also suggested that the United States could retake control of the Panama Canal if shipping fees are not brought down.

"Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous," he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The United States largely built the Panama Canal and administered its territory for decades before transferring complete control to Panama in 1999.

He also warned against Chinese influence in Panama.

