An app for more ethical palm oil

BusinessIndonesia
Tabea Mergenthaler | Georg Matthes07/05/2023July 5, 2023
A Swiss entrepreneur has created an app to trace the palm oil supply chain in Indonesia. Starting with small farmers, it tracks the oil's route from source to market to retail and consumers -- ensuring environmental and labor standards are met.