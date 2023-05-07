  1. Skip to content
An app for more ethical palm oil

Tabea Mergenthaler | Georg Matthes
July 5, 2023

A Swiss entrepreneur has created an app to trace the palm oil supply chain in Indonesia. Starting with small farmers, it tracks the oil's route from source to market to retail and consumers -- ensuring environmental and labor standards are met.



Live

Ukraine updates: Russia says it repelled Ukrainian drones

Conflicts46 minutes ago

