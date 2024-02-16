Greece legalizes same-sex marriage and adoptions

PoliticsGreeceGreece legalizes same-sex marriage and adoptionsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGreeceNita Blake-Persen02/16/2024February 16, 2024Greece has voted to legalize same-sex marriage, making it the first Orthodox Christian country to do so. The law change was opposed by the Orthodox church, but supporters say the change is long overdue and a significant advance for Greek society.https://p.dw.com/p/4cTFwAdvertisement