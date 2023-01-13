  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Rare earth elements
One of the defendants Sean Binder leaving court on January 10
Greek prosecutors are still investigating accusations of human trafficking by the activistsImage: Panagiotis Balaskas/AP/dpa/picture alliance
MigrationGreece

Greece drops misdemeanor charges against migrant rescuers

1 hour ago

Misdemeanor charges files filed against activists were declared invalid after the UN called for them to be dropped. But some are still facing further investigations on felony charges, including people trafficking.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M7vr

A Greek court on the island of Lesbos dismissed charges on Friday against 24 migrant rescue activists following a lengthy legal battle that has been slammed by human rights groups, the EU and the UN.

The case, in which the activists were charged over their work rescuing migrants at sea and bringing them to shore, was rejected by the court on procedural grounds.

"It is a step, it is the first recognition that there were many legal mistakes that violated the essence of a fair trial,'' defense lawyer Cleo Papapantoleon said. "The decision is important for us, and we expect the same to happen with the investigation into the felonies, for which there is also no evidence.''

The court's decision on Friday came just hours after the United Nations called for the charges to be dropped. The European Parliament has previously slammed the trial as "the largest case of criminalization of solidarity in Europe."

Trial widely condemned as a sham

The trial sparked outrage around the world for its criminalization of migrant rescuers, following a trend in Italy.

Among the 24 defendants is the Syrian swimmer Sarah Mardini, herself a refugee who fled the war. Netflix made a documentary about her and her family who made the Aegean crossing in 2015.

All suspects were part of the Emergency Response Centre International (ERCI). The organization helped more than 1,000 people seek safety on the island of Lesbos between 2016 and 2018.

Mardini and fellow volunteer Sean Binder were still under investigation for felony offenses but have not been charged.

"Today's decision offers the authorities a new opportunity to put an end to this ordeal and correct their own wrongdoing by dropping all of the charges, including the more serious felony charges which still await them," said Nils Muiznieks, director of Amnesty International's European Regional Office.

"We urge the Greek authorities once more to drop all of the charges and allow Sarah and Sean to go back to their lives,'' Muiznieks added.

Tens of thousands of people fleeing war, violence and poverty have entered Greece, Italy and Spain, seeking refuge in the EU.

Greece's conservative government, in power since 2019, has vowed to make Greece an unattractive destination for all types of migrants.

Humanitarian activists on trial in Greece

lo,ab/msh (AP, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises after shelling in Soledar, the site of heavy battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia claims control of Soledar

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A smartphone showing a Rwandan health app

How Africa's digital health services are benefiting patients

How Africa's digital health services are benefiting patients

Politics7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An aerial view shows Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)'s destroyer JS Asahi (DD-119) leading the fleet during the International Fleet Review to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the JMSDF, at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo

Why Japan's Kishida wants stronger military ties with the US

Why Japan's Kishida wants stronger military ties with the US

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A ski slope barely covered with snow at the Fichtelberg in the Ore Mountains

Lack of snow forces rethink at German ski resorts

Lack of snow forces rethink at German ski resorts

Travel9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

 Jens Scheuer celebrates

Ex-Bayern boss Scheuer takes on WSL challenge

Ex-Bayern boss Scheuer takes on WSL challenge

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, speaks with DW in front of an image of the White House

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

PoliticsJanuary 12, 202305:07 min
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Politics4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters show pictures of people killed in the response to demonstrations

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage