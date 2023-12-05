  1. Skip to content
Grand Theft Auto VI trailer drops with 2025 release date

December 5, 2023

The trailer was released shortly after it was leaked on social media. The best-selling video game franchise will return to Vice City, a fictional location based on Miami.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZmQf
A splash screen for the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer
Grand Theft Auto 6 is due to be released next yearImage: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/picture alliance

Rockstar Games released the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI ahead of schedule on Monday night after it was leaked online.

"Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing," Rockstar Games said on social media.

The trailer confirmed that the massively successful video game franchise would return to the fictional Vice City, based on Miami, and appears to show the series' first female protagonist.

It also confirmed a 2025 release date.

The last installment of the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, was released a decade ago and sold more than 190 million copies, making it one of the best selling video games of all time.

More to follow...

zc/lo (AFP)

