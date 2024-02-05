Grammys 2024: America's biggest music night kicks off

Female artists have dominated nominations at American music's biggest night, with stars like SZA, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and supergroup boygenius competing for the most coveted prize — album of the year.

The 66th Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday night in Los Angeles, with superstars SZA, Taylor Swift, Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo competing at American music's biggest night.

Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy for best pop solo performance for "Flowers." She has been nominated eight times before but has never won. SZA won best R&B song for "Snooze," taking home her third Grammy of the night.

Taylor Swift won the Grammy for best pop vocal album for "Midnight" and announced a new album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

SZA, 'Barbie' lead nominations

SZA is the lead nominee, with nine nods for her album, "SOS," which topped the Billboard 200 for 10 straight weeks.

"Kill Bill," her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance.

Indie rock group boygenius wins best alternative music album at the Grammys Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/picture alliance

And just like at the box office, "Barbie" will be seen — and heard — at the Grammys. Music from the hit film earned 11 nominations. British singer Dua Lipa is up for two awards for her song "Dance the Night."

Just behind SZA's nine nominations, the R&B singer Monét and the indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius group both have seven.

Jon Batiste, boygenius, the Americana singer-songwriter Clark, Cyrus, Eilish, Rodrigo and Swift have six nods each.

Winners of early awards before primetime event

Besides few major awards like album of the year or song of the year, the majority of the winners are announced and awards handed out during a special presentation, called the premiere ceremony, that takes place before the primetime televised event.

The supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker took three big trophies at the premiere ceremony. They won best rock performance, best rock song and best alternative music album for "The Record." Songs from "Barbie" won two awards, and SZA won two as well.

The best African music performance Grammy was one of three new additions to this year's award show and is meant to highlight regional musical traditions from across the African continent.

South African singer Tyla won the award for "Water" and the 22-year-old said in her acceptance speech that: "If you don't know me, my name is Tyla and I'm from South Africa. And last year, God decided to change my life."

rm/sri (AP, Reuters)