GMF 2018 Speakers

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Our speakers from this year's conference.
Interviews with this year's conference speakers.
Facebook is taking an English-first approach in tackling "extreme" online content, whistleblower Frances Haugen told DW. She warned that the current situation in Ethiopia shows how dire the consequences can be.
In more than 80% of journalists' killings, there is no accountability, the NGOs report. In November, the One Free Press Coalition's list spotlights the ten most urgent cases of journalists' murders around the globe.
Africa Link is 10 years today! The channel has expanded by introducing various segments giving a voice to individuals who are often ignored by both local and international media. ++++ A historic UN climate summit begins in the UK, but how well is Africa represented?