GMF 2018 Speakers

Aurica, Preis-Trophäe des Kulturmarken-Avords

Beethoven anniversary project BTHVN2020 is Cultural Brand of the Year 10.11.2021

The European Cultural Brand Award recognizes initiatives that have established a strong brand through their media strategy. DW supports the award.
Journalists from The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) shout slogans during a demonstration in support of English daily newspaper Dawn, in Islamabad on May 3, 2017, on World Press Freedom Day. The government had formed a committee in November last year to probe a October 6, 2016 story, which reported the details of a high-level civil-military meeting discussing the issue of banned militant outfits operating in Pakistan. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images)

Pakistan's crackdown on free press leaves journalists vulnerable to attacks 09.11.2021

Journalists in the South Asian nation are facing draconian media laws and a culture of impunity, which has opened the door to intimidation and threats on social media.
1.04.2018 (180412) -- SANYA, April 12, 2018 () -- Vessels and aircraft including the aircraft carrier Liaoning and latest submarines, vessels and fighter jets take part in a review in the South China Sea on April 12, 2018. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, reviewed the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the South China Sea Thursday morning and made a speech after the review. (/Mo Xiaoliang) (zkr) |

German engine technology found in Chinese warships — report 06.11.2021

Engines developed in Germany can evade export control bans due to their status as a so-called dual-use technology, a German media investigation has revealed.
Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen listens to opening statements during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

Facebook whistleblower warns company is neglecting languages other than English 06.11.2021

Facebook is taking an English-first approach in tackling "extreme" online content, whistleblower Frances Haugen told DW. She warned that the current situation in Ethiopia shows how dire the consequences can be.
Lissabon, 02.11.21+++Zum ersten Mal mit einem eigenen Stand vertreten: Die deutsche ‚Digital Hub Initiative‘ hat 20 Aussteller nach Lissabon gebracht.

Facebook on back foot at Lisbon web summit 04.11.2021

The US social media giant recently tried to deflect attention from its data security problems by launching the "Metaverse" platform. Brittany Kaiser from the Own Your Data Foundation told DW not many are buying the ruse.
face detection or facial recognition grid overlay on face of young beautiful woman - artificial intelligence or identity or technology concept | Verwendung weltweit

Facebook to end its facial recognition system 02.11.2021

The social media platform cited uncertainty over privacy regulations as the reason for its decision. The company has said it will remove image data for over a billion people.
Blood stains the ground at the scene where gunmen fired in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Gunmen fired on a car in northern Kabul on Sunday, killing two women judges who worked for Afghanistan's high court and wounding the driver, a court official said. It was the latest attack in the Afghan capital during peace talks between Taliban and Afghan government officials in Qatar. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

One Free Press Coalition spotlights rampant impunity in killings of journalists 02.11.2021

In more than 80% of journalists' killings, there is no accountability, the NGOs report. In November, the One Free Press Coalition's list spotlights the ten most urgent cases of journalists' murders around the globe.
10.2016 Redaktionsfoto von der Redaktion Englisch für Afrika (DW, Bonn, Deutschland)

AfricaLink on Air - 1 November 2021 01.11.2021

Africa Link is 10 years today! The channel has expanded by introducing various segments giving a voice to individuals who are often ignored by both local and international media. ++++ A historic UN climate summit begins in the UK, but how well is Africa represented?
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also the President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, raises his fist with the party's candidates atop the campaigning bus on the last day of campaigning for the October 31 lower house election, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Japan's Kishida declares election victory despite losing seats 31.10.2021

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's conservatives and their junior coalition partner lost seats but remained in power following a parliamentary election, according to Japanese media.
Drama serial Meherposh by Geo TV

Pakistan: Media regulator accused of 'moral policing' 29.10.2021

The Pakistani government's media watchdog has imposed a ban on "intimate" scenes on television amid growing religious conservativism in the country. Activists have decried the move.
Facebook's test of its new Horizon Workrooms remote-working app for its virtual reality Oculus Quest 2 headsets is shown in this handout image obtained by Reuters on August 18, 2021. Facebook/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Facebook rebrands as 'Meta' in new focus on metaverse 28.10.2021

Facebook has changed its name to "Meta" in a shift away from social media and towards developing "the metaverse," a digital world that could be the next generation of the internet. Here's what they have planned.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks as Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, rear listens, during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. New Mexico authorities said Wednesday they have recovered a lead projectile believed to have been fired from the gun used in the fatal movie-set shooting. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Alec Baldwin shooting: New details revealed by police 27.10.2021

New Mexico authorities briefed the media Wednesday about the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust." The sheriff said Alec Baldwin used a vintage Colt 45 revolver when he accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins.
'Nass Nessma' is a program that looks like Canal Plus' 'Grand Journal', on Nessma TV, partly owned by Silvio Berlusconi, during taping at studios near the capital Tunis, Tunisia, seen in August 2009. Photo by Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM |

Tunisia closes TV station of president's political rival 27.10.2021

Tunisia's independent media regulator shuttered Nessma TV, owned by President Kais Saied's political rival. Quran Kareem, a religious radio station, was also closed.
Supporters hold up banners as they stage a demonstration in support of Julian Assange, outside the High Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The U.S. government is scheduled to ask Britain's High Court to overturn a judge's decision that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. A lower court judge refused extradition in January on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Opinion: It's well past time to free Julian Assange 27.10.2021

A London court is set to rule on whether to overturn a decision not to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to the US. Rebecca Vincent from RSF argues if the UK and the US care about media freedom, Assange needs to be freed.
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, staffers walk past a billboard reading Read Caixin - Know China Better at the Caixin Media offices in Beijing. China has removed Caixin Media, one of the country’s most liberal business news sites, from a list of official news outlets that can be republished by other internet news providers in the Communist Party's latest move to control the flow of information.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

China removes top financial news outlet from official media list 27.10.2021

Amid China’s continuous crackdown on press freedom, observers worry the trend is transforming China into a society without accountability.  
Belgium, Brussels: European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager announces fines against VW and BMW following an antitrust investigation 07/08/2021 Belgium, Brussels, July 8, 2021: European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager attending a press conference, announcing that the European Commission has issued BMW and Volkswagen Group with an 875 million fine following an antitrust investigation regarding collusion on setting standards for vehicle emissions systems. Brussels Berlaymont Europe Western Europe Belgium PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMonassexT/Andia.frx 389208

EU antitrust official Vestager: We must act now against Facebook 26.10.2021

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told DW in an interview that legal action against the tech giant could be endless, but regulation now could limit its damage.
