Why do Ghanaian teachers use corporal punishment?

In many societies, corporal punishment is a controversial topic. Some believe it is an appropriate form of discipline, but human rights activists argue that it causes harm to kids and leads to abuse. Our teen reporter in Ghana, Chelsea Boakye, spoke with her peers on the topic. They suggested different types of punishments they believe would be more appropriate for them and other schoolchildren.
