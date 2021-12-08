 GirlZOffMute: Cameroon′s Anglophone crisis put kids′ right to education at risk | The 77 Percent | DW | 14.03.2022

The 77 Percent

GirlZOffMute: Cameroon's Anglophone crisis put kids' right to education at risk

Did you know that in Anglophone Cameroon, schoolkids don't wear uniforms? It's to avoid being identified by attackers. Also, they don't attend school on Mondays. Our teen reporter, 16-year-old Lum Precious, speaks with her peers in the first episode of GirlZOffMute from Cameroon. They appeal to President Paul Biya to act immediately so that kids no longer fear being attacked on their way to school

Watch video 04:50

Video: Jean Marie, Ngong Song

Teen reporter: Lum Precious-

The teen reporter, Angel Unigwe with Littlelisza. Photos taken in Lagos, Nigeria, 2021 Bild samt Copyright und Nutzungsfreigabe per Mail geliefert durch DW/Jane Nyingi We have a consent letter from the parents to use the photos.

DW's GirlzOffMute turns one! 08.12.2021

Title: Nigeria’s app for justice: Lawyers Now-Now Teaser: A Nigerian group of all-female lawyers is at the fore front of rendering probono legal service to indigent inmates in prison.The lawyers have an App called “Lawyers NowNow” where Nigerians across the 36 state who fall victim of police brutality, extortion, harassment, and arbitrary arrest can access the service of a probono lawyer within a minute Location: Abuja Tags: Nigeria, lawyer, justice, Lawyer Now, Police

Nigeria’s app for justice: Lawyers Now-Now 11.03.2022

Ort: Nigeria, Lagos The paradox of Lagos' water shortage / Lagos is surrounded by wetlands, lagoons and the sea. Despite this, accessible, safe and reliable water is scarce in Nigeria's biggest city. Demands for a better public water system are getting louder.

Nigeria: The paradox of Lagos' water shortage 23.02.2022

Doku KW 8 Tschernobyl

Moving to Chernobyl - Embracing radiation to escape war 21.02.2022

Why is The Gambia a hotspot for sex tourism? Autor: DW Schlagworte: The 77 Percent, Mali, Bamako, My City, Master Soumy

My City Bamako 16.02.2022

Dwindling fish stocks, climatic changes and human impact – what do you know about overfishing in West Africa?

People about the problems of overfishing in West Africa 02.02.2022

GirlZ Off Mute's teen reporter Lena E. Igweanyiba looks at a project that trains girls and women to defend themselves.

GirlZ Off Mute: Self-defense training for teens in Gambia 17.12.2021

GirlZOffMute: Nigeria's cover artist phenomenon, 9-year-old 'Little Lisza' 10.12.2021

GirlZ Off Mute production. They were shot on 05.11.21 Place- Nairobi, Kibera slum

DW's GirlZ Off Mute celebrates one year of stories told by African girl reporters 13.12.2021

A mic, a camera, and a girl with a story to tell are main ingredients of GirlZ Off Mute. The DW Africa show, which focuses on the trials and triumphs of African girls, is marking its first anniversary.

Football - 2021 Africa Cup of Nations - Official Draw - Yaounde - Cameroon. General View, Roger Milla at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Draw at the Palais de Congress Hall in Yaounde, Cameroon on 17 August 2021 ©Alain Guy Suffo/Sports Inc URN:61765107

Opinion: Postpone the AFCON in Cameroon due to the Anglophone crisis 09.12.2021

Cameroon is to host the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament in January 2022. The games should be delayed because of the conflict, writes human rights activist and journalist Rebecca Tinsley.

Football - 2021 Africa Cup of Nations - Finals - CAF Press Conference - Yaounde - Cameroon. Patrice Motsepe, CAF President during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals CAF Press Conference at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon on 25 January 2022 ©Muzi Ntombela/Sports Inc URN:64942838

Cameroonians express shock and anger after AFCON stampede 25.01.2022

As football fans reel over the deaths of at least eight people outside Olembe Stadium, questions have been raised as to how the tragedy unfolded. There had been concerns about poor preparation ahead of the tournament.

Name: 77_Sendung_Bild Inhalt: Screenshot Beitrag Michael Oti Sendung Fotograf/in: DW Datum: 01/2022

Back to School! 27.01.2022

In Nigeria and South Africa, initiatives try to keep boys and girls in school. In Kenya, a teenage dad tells us about the woes of unwanted pregnancy. Also, we take a look at Africa's best soccer players.