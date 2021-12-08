The 77 Percent

GirlZOffMute: Cameroon's Anglophone crisis put kids' right to education at risk

Did you know that in Anglophone Cameroon, schoolkids don't wear uniforms? It's to avoid being identified by attackers. Also, they don't attend school on Mondays. Our teen reporter, 16-year-old Lum Precious, speaks with her peers in the first episode of GirlZOffMute from Cameroon. They appeal to President Paul Biya to act immediately so that kids no longer fear being attacked on their way to school