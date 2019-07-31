 Giant, possibly carnivorous parrot discovered in New Zealand | News | DW | 07.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Giant, possibly carnivorous parrot discovered in New Zealand

The meter-tall "Heracles inexpectatus" roamed New Zealand nearly 20 million years ago. Scientists say it may have eaten other parrots with a beak that "could crack wide open anything it fancied."

Australasian palaeontologists have discovered the world’s largest parrot, standing up to 1m tall with a massive beak able to crack most food sources.

Scientists in New Zealand have uncovered the remains of a gigantic parrot that roamed the country some 20 million years ago.

The ancient bird stood up to a meter (39 inches) tall and weighed up to seven kilograms (15.5 pounds), an international team of researchers wrote in an article published in Biology Letters.

"Heracles, as the largest parrot ever, no doubt with a massive parrot beak that could crack wide open anything it fancied, may well have dined on more than conventional parrot foods, perhaps even other parrots," said Professor Mike Archer from the University of New South Wales in Australia.

Read more: Scientists find evidence of prehistoric man-vs-giant sloth battle

Late discovery

The research team found the bird's fossils near a mining town on New Zealand's South Island 11 years ago. They only realized what they were after re-examining the remains earlier this year.

"The thought they were from a giant parrot did not enter our minds. We thought it could be some type of eagle until we went back and looked at it again," Paul Scofield from New Zealand's Canterbury Museum told the AFP news agency.

Paleontologists from Flinders University in Australia and the Canterbury Museum have named the parrot "Heracles inexpectatus."

  • Kea-Papagei aus Neuseeland Südinsel (Iimago/Nature Picture Library)

    About a tall, green, bounty-hunted bird

    The one and only

    The kea is a large parrot, endemic to New Zealand. The birds have olive-green feathers (bright orange on the back and below the wings though) and are the world’s only parrot species that lives in the mountains. Kea (that's both the singular and plural term) are very intelligent. They have a novelty-seeking nature, which is one of the reasons why they are on the brink of extinction.

  • Kea-Papagei aus Neuseeland Südinsel (Imago/Bluegreen Pictures)

    About a tall, green, bounty-hunted bird

    Naive eaters

    The curious birds are known for being very open-minded when it comes to food. They won't even reject junk food given to them by tourists. As a result of their gullibility, they even eat poison bait on occasion. Ironically, it's bait intended to control pests that are threatening New Zealand's bird species like the Kiwi and Weka, which breed on the ground and can’t fly.

  • Kea-Papagei aus Neuseeland Südinsel (Imago/blickwinkel)

    About a tall, green, bounty-hunted bird

    Crashing numbers

    Today, conservationists are raising the alarm after years of dramatic decline in kea population figures. Only between 3,000 and 7,000 birds are said to remain in the wild. Nonetheless, many New Zealanders consider the birds a pest.

  • Kea-Papagei aus Neuseeland Südinsel (Imago/imagebroker)

    About a tall, green, bounty-hunted bird

    An old conflict

    The conflict dates back to the late 1860s when the big birds were blamed for attacking sheep. To "fix" the kea problem, the government came up with some kind of bounty system, offering beak money. According to New Zealand's Department of Agriculture, by 1970, an estimated 150,000 kea had been killed.

  • Neuseeland Kea-Papagei (Imago/imagebroker)

    About a tall, green, bounty-hunted bird

    Bird of the year 2017

    In 2017, the mountain-dwelling kea received a notable honor: the species was chosen for New Zealand's bird of the year. It received 7,311 votes, beating birds like the native wood pigeon, the kererū, which came in second with 4,572 votes, followed by the kākāpō with 2,554 votes.

  • Okarito Brown Kiwi Apteryx rowi (Imago/Nature Picture Library)

    About a tall, green, bounty-hunted bird

    Birdland

    With 168 bird species in total, many of them endemic, it's fair to say that New Zealand is a bird country. When Captain James Cook arrived on the island in the 1770s, he wrote that the noise of the birds was deafening. Today, around a third of the bird species are threatened with extinction and dozens more are on the endangered list.

    Author: Klaus Esterluss


amp/msh (dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Scientists find evidence of prehistoric man-vs-giant sloth battle

Fossilized footprints in New Mexico tell a tale of pursuit, misdirection and evasion between ancient humans and the strong giant sloth. The rare find could shed light on how man hunted prey — possibly to extinction. (26.04.2018)  

About a tall, green, bounty-hunted bird

The kea is the world's only alpine parrot. It's big enough to hunt for sheep, which is why it fell victim to a century-long bounty hunt - New Zealand's bird of the year 2017 is indeed fascinating (and endangered). (13.12.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Rekonstruktion des Meeresbewohners Cambroraster falcatus durch einen Künstler

Fossils of strange primordial predator found in Canada 31.07.2019

Researchers have found fossils of a Cambrian Period predator that resembles the Millennium Falcon. The fossil find was a wealth of information about an important predator in a key time period of the evolution of life.

Dinosaurier l Forscher identifizieren Verwandten des Tyrannosaurus rex

Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) evolved from tiny dinosaurs, fossils show 06.05.2019

The mighty Tyrannosaurus rex used to be very small, and evolved over 20 million years into a massive super predator. Scientists say that newly discovered fossils provide a missing link showing how the dinosaur evolved.

Kakapo Vogel

Fat, flightless kakapo hit by fungal infection 12.06.2019

Just six weeks ago, New Zealand scientists were celebrating a successful breeding season. Now, they are facing the prospect of widespread deaths due to a fungal infection.

Advertisement