Ghana's Self-made Jockeys

2 hours ago

Micheal Allotey is a jockey and loves horses. He makes up Accra's flourishing do-it-yourself racing culture and owns two horses, which cost a lot of money. But he dreams of being one of Ghana's best jockeys. He and his apprentices have to work hard to compete with the better-resourced stable crews. Will he and his helpers succeed at their first race of the season and earn some prize money?

Sports Life — Speak the Global Language of Sport

Sports Life presents sports stories, interviews with stars and reports from around the world. The magazine covers one topic a week and shows you how sport changes people’s lives. Everything we know about life can be found in sports.

