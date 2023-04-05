Ghana's Self-made Jockeys

2 hours ago 2 hours ago

Micheal Allotey is a jockey and loves horses. He makes up Accra's flourishing do-it-yourself racing culture and owns two horses, which cost a lot of money. But he dreams of being one of Ghana's best jockeys. He and his apprentices have to work hard to compete with the better-resourced stable crews. Will he and his helpers succeed at their first race of the season and earn some prize money?