Ghana's Self-made Jockeys

Micheal Allotey is a jockey and loves horses. He makes up Accra's flourishing do-it-yourself racing culture and owns two horses, which cost a lot of money. But he dreams of being one of Ghana's best jockeys. He and his apprentices have to work hard to compete with the better-resourced stable crews. Will he and his helpers succeed at their first race of the season and earn some prize money?
Sports Life presents sports stories, interviews with stars and reports from around the world. The magazine covers one topic a week and shows you how sport changes people’s lives. Everything we know about life can be found in sports.