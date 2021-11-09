 Ghana: Growing COVID vaccine acceptance | Africa | DW | 29.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Ghana: Growing COVID vaccine acceptance

COVID-19 vaccine acceptance has improved in Ghana, where people are now lining up to get injected. The success has been supported by influential people — including chiefs and religious leaders.

Watch video 01:33

At the West Hospital in Tamale, residents wait for the COVID jab.

Ghanaians are slowly overcoming hesitancy and rejection. Conspiracy theories initially crippled inoculation efforts. Even health workers were hesitant, and community leaders were educated about the vaccines.

They took the vaccines publicly to encourage others, while advocacy workers battled to change mindsets. 

But their efforts were held back by a flood of fake news. Vaccine consignments were wasted due to low uptake. Now though, the tide seems to be turning in Ghana's vaccination drive.
 

More in the Media Center

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: South Korean role model? 09.11.2021

A health care workers prepare to take samples from Israeli youth to test for COVID-19 at a testing site in Jerusalem, on Tuesday, August 31,2021. The Israeli government's coronavirus task force has asked parents to screen all children under the age of 12 before schools open tomorrow after summer vacation. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

What other countries can learn from Israel about COVID-19 09.11.2021

'Worse than last year' -- Berliners share opinions on rise in COVID-19 cases 08.11.2021

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

COVID-19: Is there a new vaccine coming? 03.11.2021

More from DW Africa Webvideos

Meet the Angolan who turned his wheelchair into a motobike 10.11.2021

28.07.2021 Cameroon plagued by collapsing buildings

Cameroon plagued by collapsing buildings 04.11.2021

Cape Verde: Turning wastewater into useful energy 04.11.2021

28.07.2021 Entonet, Kenya Team Lioness Rangers Kenya’s first female wildlife rangers unit Copyrightangabe: Thelma Mwadzaya

Kenya's first female wildlife rangers unit 03.11.2021

Read also

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress?

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress? 08.11.2021

How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Der Internist Dominik Buckert nimmt in der Corona-Ambulanz des Universitätsklinikums an einem Patienten ein Ultraschall vor. Ein Forschungsprojekt der Uniklinik Ulm beschäftigt sich seit Anfang des Jahres mit den Langzeitfolgen einer Covid-19-Erkrankung für Herz und Lunge. (Zu dpa «Ulmer Mediziner untersuchen Organschäden durch Corona»)

Fact check: Can COVID vaccines lead to long-term health problems? 10.11.2021

Many people often remain hesitant about getting COVID-19 vaccines because they fear possible long-term health complications from the shots. But can there be such complications? Here’s a fact check.

A medical worker administers a dose of the Comirnaty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a patient at a vaccination center in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Coronavirus digest: France tightens vaccine restrictions on the elderly 10.11.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Van Morrison performs on stage during Music For The Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 03, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Coronavirus digest: N. Ireland minister sues Van Morrison 08.11.2021

Veteran singer Van Morrison faces a libel lawsuit after criticizing North Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann over pandemic restrictions. Elsewhere, the US opened its borders to vaccinated travelers. DW has the latest.