Ghana: Growing COVID vaccine acceptance

At the West Hospital in Tamale, residents wait for the COVID jab.

Ghanaians are slowly overcoming hesitancy and rejection. Conspiracy theories initially crippled inoculation efforts. Even health workers were hesitant, and community leaders were educated about the vaccines.

They took the vaccines publicly to encourage others, while advocacy workers battled to change mindsets.

But their efforts were held back by a flood of fake news. Vaccine consignments were wasted due to low uptake. Now though, the tide seems to be turning in Ghana's vaccination drive.

