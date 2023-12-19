Germany's top court orders 2021 election rerun in Berlin

Germany's Federal Constitutional Court said there had been counting errors in several constituencies.

The 2021 federal election must be partially repeated in Berlin, Germany's Federal Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday.

The court said that there had been multiple errors in the vote count in several Berlin constituencies.

The election must be repeated in 455 electoral districts and the corresponding postal voting districts, presiding Judge Doris Köng said.

The election in Berlin was marked by long queues and missing paper ballots.

The Berlin Marathon was held on the same day, making it more difficult for replacement ballots to be delivered in some constituencies.

The ruling comes after the Federal Constitutional Court also annulled the state and municipal elections.

A rerun of the 2021 municipal election was also carried out early in 2023. The conservative CDU took the largest share of the vote and successfully ousted the previous mayor, who belonged to the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

