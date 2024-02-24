Germany's Steinmeier pays tribute to Namibian late president

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Hage Geingob will always be remembered for reaching out "across the dark abyss of our history." Germany recognized the murder of Herero and Nama people as genocide in 2021.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier honored the life of Namibia's late president and founding Prime Minister Hage Geingob in a memorial service in the capital Windhoek Saturday.

"Here in Namibia, he will be remembered for the pivotal role he played in drafting the Namibian Constitution and leading this country towards democracy, stability and prosperity," Steinmeier said.

But in Germany, Steinmeier said "President Geingob will forever be remembered for having the courage to reach out to the German people across the dark abyss of our history."

Steinmeier was referring to colonial Germany's massacre of tens of thousands of people in Namibia. Germany has agreed to provide funding to help the communities affected, but it has stopped short of formal reparations which many have demanded.

"Reconciliation is not about closing the past, it is about taking responsibility for our past and it is a commitment to a better future," Steinmeier said during his tribute to Geingob, who had been president of the southern African country since 2015 and was set to finish his second and final term this year.

