Germany's Scholz in Egypt to discuss Israel-Hamas war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Egypt on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Israel and Gaza with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he wants to alleviate the consequences of the conflict between Israel and Hamas — which is deemed a terrorist group by Germany, the United States, the European Union and — during a visit to Egypt on Wednesday.

Scholz pledges help in freeing hostages

After meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Scholz pledged to help free hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas as well as to help humanitarian aid reach Palestinians in Gaza.

Several German citizens are among the foreign nationals being held hostage by Hamas. Scholz met with some of their families while in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Scholz also backed efforts by Egypt to mediate in the conflict.

"Together with Egypt, we want to work to alleviate the terrible consequences of the war," the German chancellor said.

Aid vehicles waiting near the Egypt-Gaza border Image: REUTERS

Egypt's border crossing with Gaza

El-Sissi said Egypt did not close the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, where aid convoys have been held up for days, and instead said it was not operating due to being bombarded.

The Egyptian president also said he did not want to see Palestinians expelled from Gaza to the Sinai Peninsula, which he said would then be turned into a launching ground for "terrorist attacks" against Israel.

"We are rejecting the liquidation of the Palestinian cause and the expulsion of Palestinians to Sinai," el-Sissi added.

