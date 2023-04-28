  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
A man holds his phone, showing his Deutschlandticket travel pass
The Deutschlandticket is available on most public transport apps in GermanyImage: Dwi Anoraganingrum/Panama Pictures/picture alliance
TravelGermany

Germany's new €49 monthly travel pass explained

Benjamin Restle
32 minutes ago

From May 1, you can use most buses, trams and trains across the country with Germany's new €49 euro monthly public transport pass. Here's everything you need to know about it.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QVBw

When can you start using the Deutschlandticket travel pass?

Ticketholders can start using the pass from May 1, 2023.

 

Is the €49 ticket a limited-time offer?

No. But this pass is only available as a monthly subscription. You can sign up and cancel your subscription whenever you please. Be sure, however, to cancel your subscription by the 10th of the month if you wish to end the subscription by the end of said month.

 

Where do I sign up?

You can take out a subscription on the Deutsche Bahn (DB) website, sign up through various public transport apps, such as Berlin's BVG ticket app, at Deutsche Bahn service points and many other places.

 

Who can sign up and use the ticket?

Anyone with a valid bank account may sign up for the travel pass.

This means tourists visiting Germany can also use the €49 ticket.

A woman boards a Berlin tram
Ticketholders may also use public trams like this oneImage: DW

Which train and bus connections can I use?

You may use most means of public transport in Germany. This includes public service buses, trams, subways, light rail connections and even ferries. Most regional express (RE) train services are included too, though not all. So be sure to check whether your ticket is valid before embarking on your journey.

 

Which services are excluded?

The €49 ticket does not entitle you to travel on long-distance ICE (Intercity Express), ECE (Eurocity-Express), IC (Intercity), EC (Eurocity) or Railjet (RJ) connections. Private operators, such as FlixTrain, are not participating in the scheme either. The €49 ticket may not be used to travel in first class carriages.

 

Can a second person use the ticket along with me?

No.

A regional train passes through Berlin central station
The Deutschlandticket is valid across all of Germany, regardless where you buy itImage: Paul Zinken/dpa/picture alliance

Is there a special discount for children?

Children under the age of six can travel for free on German public transport. Children of six years and older need their own ticket, there is no discount.

 

Is the ticket transferable?

No, every pass bears the owner's name. It cannot be transferred to or used by anyone else. Ticketholders must carry their ID with them as proof of identity.

 

Can I use the ticket to travel abroad?

The ticket is largely restricted to connections within Germany. Certain exceptions do, however, apply. Ticketholders may, for instance, take a Bavarian regional train (BRB) to nearby Salzburg in Austria.

If you are planning a trip abroad, be sure to check if your pass is valid for this particular connection.

 

Can I take a bike?

No, taking a bike onto a train requires an extra ticket.

 

May I take my pet?

Owners of pets no larger than a cat may take their companions along for free. Larger pets require an additional ticket.

 

 

Further information is available on the Deutsche Bahn website.

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A view of a train line and a small city featuring a church along the Rhine River

Germany's most scenic railroad line

Germany's most scenic railroad line

Rolling past castles, vineyards and impressive rock formations: DW reporter Hannah Hummel travels along the Rhine River by train. The route between Cologne and Mainz is considered Germany's most scenic railroad line.
TravelFebruary 6, 202304:28 min
DW Sendung Made in Germany | Autonome Züge

Saving energy with self-driving trains

Saving energy with self-driving trains

Autonomous trains are set to make rail travel more punctual and more efficient – while boasting energy savings of 30%. Operators also expect less wear and tear on the machinery. We look at a pilot project in Hamburg.
Cars and TransportationOctober 11, 202203:26 min

DB deutschlandticket

DB deutschlandticket
www.bahn.com
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A group of protesters holding up signs

Ukraine war: What do Russian speakers in Germany think?

Politics19 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Sudanese refugees wait in line to receive food supplements from World Food Program (WFP) near the border between Sudan and Chad

Sudan crisis puts Chad under pressure

Sudan crisis puts Chad under pressure

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Qin Gang und Eli Cohen

Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Joe Chialo grins as he looks into the camera during a German talk show

Joe Chialo: Ex-metal singer becomes Berlin's culture senator

Joe Chialo: Ex-metal singer becomes Berlin's culture senator

Culture21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

external

Hungary: Clerical sex abuse victims hope for justice

Hungary: Clerical sex abuse victims hope for justice

Society14 hours ago04:38 min
More from Europe

Middle East

external

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

PoliticsApril 27, 202304:12 min
More from Middle East

North America

A man on the ground faced by a bull

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

SocietyApril 26, 20237 images
More from North America

Latin America

A car drives down a road near farmland in Lobos, Argentina

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

BusinessApril 26, 202302:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage