  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Apache 207, man sits at wheel of a car.
All the trappings: German rapper Apache 207Image: Sony Music/picture alliance/dpa
CultureGermany

Germany's most successful rapper: Apache 207

Torsten Landsberg
2 hours ago

Apache 207 is currently Germany's most successful rapper. His music combines hip-hop and Eurodance. Two DW Culture writers discuss the phenomenon.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PYnG

German rapper Apache 207 is on a roll. His song "Roller," released back in 2019, has replaced Wham's "Last Christmas" as the longest-running number one track ever in the German charts. And he is no one-hit wonder: All in all, Apache 207 has had 11 number one hits, with over two billion streams.

High time for two DW Culture writers — who know what they're talking about — to shed some light on this phenomenon. Torsten Landsberg is a hip-hop fan but is new to Apache. Katharina Schantz is a trainee at DW and has followed the Apache hype from the very start in the city of Mannheim, but she prefers techno to rap.

'Party music, but somehow odd'

Torsten Landsberg: What is noticeable is the constant use of auto-tune — digital pitch correction. This technology was originally intended to compensate for vocal weaknesses and to perfect vocals, but now the effect is widely used as a stylistic device. People who don't like auto-tune might have a hard time listening to German-language rap.

There is a bit of a gangsta attitude in the lyrics, Apache clearly loves to brag about himself, although sometimes ironically — which is immediately likable in a genre that can be astonishingly humorless. On the other hand, the rap and vocals are contain elements of Eurodance, a mixture of pop, dance and techno that was very successful in the 1990s and then just as quickly shunned. So this is definitely party music, but somehow odd. Does that explain Apache's rise to superstardom?

Katharina Schantz: I think it's the mix that makes it so popular. I'm definitely not into hip-hop, but Apache speaks to me 100%. And not just me, it's all ages — Gen Z, millennials, but also boomers and even my grandparents. Why? Stars are likable when they come across as authentic. That's the case with Apache. I can identify with him, even if his world is not my world.

Apache 207 on stage in front of huge crowd
Apache's first tour wa sold out within minutes Image: Sony Music/picture alliance/dpa

His lyrics seem antisocial, they have this no-f***s-given mentality. Apache calls people a**holes and sings about living on the fringes, about Lamborghinis and Versace shoes. In classic rap style he shows off his wealth, but adds right away: "Pray to God, if money changes us / Then let us be poor all our lives."

He basically manifests his down-to-earthness as if he were afraid that one day it will be gone. His lyrics catapult me into another universe, but they are still thoughtful. That's why I don't feel swamped. Apache (the fictional character) himself is overwhelmed by his stressful, fast-paced life. That makes him approachable and, to stick with the lingo, "real."

TL: You have awesome grandparents! "Fictional character" is a good keyword, because it picks up on the constant tension between his alter ego and authenticity. People may find it exaggerated, but in hip-hop credibility is still a hard currency, and Apache knows that, of course. His image is perfectly staged. He had Amazon film a documentary that isn't a documentary, but a commercial — it doesn't show anything he doesn't want. He suggests an authenticity without revealing anything. That's pretty perfect marketing.

To me, these status symbols — big cars, cigars, women who fit the beauty cliches — are pretty tired, they're relics from the past. In some instances Apache veers from that, like when he rides a scooter, but then he's got a "Bitch like Barbie" sitting right behind him. In the end, it's gangsta or street rap style. That's all cool, I have nothing against it. The only thing I can't figure out is why it is so successful: more than two billion streams, 11 number one songs in the charts.

'Vroom vroom — that's just funny'

KS: Sure, he uses the usual motifs. Most artists who move up in the charts don't reinvent the wheel, Apache doesn't either. But he adds his own characteristics. Remember the irony you mentioned: what serious rapper would sit on a scooter and make "vroom vroom" sounds. That's just funny.

Apache is also pretty good at RAP-resentation. His next album is called "Gartenstadt." That's where he grew up, a dreary neighborhood in Ludwigshafen — a city many would say is the "ugliest city in Germany."

Udo Lindenberg and Apache 207, two men with cigars in their mouths
"Komet:" Apache 207 and German rock musician Udo Lindenberg have a hit song togetherImage: Tine Acke/Warner Music/picture alliance/dpa

Acknowledging your roots and adding local color is important in the genre — Apache knows that, too. But he goes one step further and constantly sings about his mom, who also gave him his stage name. It's charismatic; it's sweet. And people salute that.

TL: And nobody knows the origin of his stage name — it's so very mysterious. Which song of his should we recommend?

KS: A good track for a first listen is the mash-up "Wham! - Last Christmas & Apache 207 – Roller." Funnily enough, it combines the two tracks that have been at the top of the German charts for the longest time!

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Saman Yasin

Iran's top court orders retrial for rapper on death row

Iran's top court orders retrial for rapper on death row

Saman Yasin, a Kurdish Iranian rapper, had been sentenced to death on charges that include attempting to kill security forces and setting a trash bin on fire during a clampdown on protests.
Law and JusticeDecember 24, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion stand guard outside a militant group's hideout

'Death squad': Inside Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

At a protest in Goma, Alphonsine Ndeza, who was displaced by the violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, expresses exasperation over the lack of aid.

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

Conflicts23 hours ago03:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian couple performs marriage rituals in New Delhi, India

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

Society19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Destroyed houses in Antakya

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

Society3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Cyclist in Brussels on a car-free Sunday

Can cities go climate neutral by 2030?

Can cities go climate neutral by 2030?

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

CultureMarch 31, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Destroyed buildings and a toppled powerline in Little Rock, Arkansas

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Catastrophe20 hours ago01:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage