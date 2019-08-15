Germany's Maas tours Canada's melting Arctic

Maas on Thursday toured Canada's far-north, a vast but fragile region coveted by the United States as a potential defrosted "Northwest” shipping passage between the Atlantic and Pacific. Little publicized is that since 2016 a German-Canadian research team coordinated by Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute has been testing a "passive radar" method intended to help ships navigate shoals and narrows of the Northwest Passage.

Last May, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stumped an Arctic Council summit in Finland by welcoming "steady reductions in sea ice" that he said would open "new opportunities for trade" via the Arctic by shortening voyages.

His demurral led to the failure of the eight-nation council, which includes Canada, Russia and Norway, to issue a final statement on climate change as a serious threat — likely to have included a warning that the Arctic's Barents Sea was nearing a "tipping point" as waters turn warmer.

Germany is among 13 nations with only observer status at such biannual meetings of the eight immediate neighbors of the Arctic, where temperature are rising two or three-fold faster than the world average.

Inuits alone can't stop ice melt

Maas, first making a stopover at Iqaluit (pictured above), the main town on Canada's Baffin Island, told reporters that its 7,000 population — half Inuit — themselves on their own had "no chance" to stop ice melt in their local Frobisher Bay.

"That is our responsibility — and to witness that here and focus on it — is extraordinarily important," said the German minister.

Warming in the bay had become all too evident, said host Iqaluit hotel manager Stephen Sullivan.

"We've had a really warm summer period ... 18 to 22 degrees Celsius (64 to 71 degrees Fahrenheit) here. And that's not normal."

Remote Pond Inlet

On Thursday Maas was due to fly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) across the vast island to the settlement of Pond Inlet to witness more ecological impacts in Canada's Nunavut territory.

10 years of shipping through the frozen north Let there be sea Once, only explorers in search of adventure or scientific discovery braved the icy heart of the Arctic. But the ice is vanishing. August 29, 2008 marked a turning point: For the first time, merchant ships could navigate both the Northeast Passage and Northwest Passage, without icebreakers. This ship-friendly period in summer has been getting longer and longer ever since.

10 years of shipping through the frozen north Shortcut from the Atlantic to the Pacific The 6,500-kilometer-long (4,000-mile) Northeast Passage leads from Asia, past Russia and Norway, and connects the Atlantic with the Pacific Ocean. The slightly shorter Northwest Passage runs past Canada toward New York. Both routes cross the Bering Strait and the Arctic Ocean. This is only possible if ice cover does not block the way.

10 years of shipping through the frozen north Taking the long road To get from Rotterdam to Tokyo, ships currently pass India and go through the Suez Canal in Egypt. That's about 6,000 kilometers longer than the route through the Northeast Passage. Ships travel to the US East Coast from Asia via the Pacific and through the Panama Canal. Here, too, taking the Northwest Passage cuts over 4,000 kilometers off the journey.

10 years of shipping through the frozen north Arctic pioneers In 2009, the Bremen-based Beluga shipping company sent two German heavy-lift carriers through the Northeast Passage for the first time. Since then, shipping traffic in the region has increased. Still, Burkhard Lemper of the Institute of Shipping Economics and Logistics in Bremen says the Arctic Ocean is not (yet) heavily frequented — if only because the route is only open at certain times of year.

10 years of shipping through the frozen north Open water No climate scientist can say for sure how global warming will progress around the North Pole. But, "Everyone agrees the Arctic will be ice-free within the next 30 to 50 years," says sea-ice expert Christian Haas of the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven, Germany. Researchers describe the Arctic as ice-free when ice cover falls below 1 million square kilometers in summer.

10 years of shipping through the frozen north Disturbing the peace Biologists fear for the unique wildlife in the Arctic as shipping traffic increases. Beluga whales, Greenland whales and walruses, for example, could be a risk, US researchers say in a study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. They studied 80 populations of marine mammals and found that more than half are resident along the Northeast or Northwest Passage.

10 years of shipping through the frozen north Very special residents Scientists fear that narwhals in particular could suffer from shipping traffic in the Arctic Ocean. The marine mammals stay close to coastal pack ice. The males are easily recognizable by their helical tusk, which can become up to three meters long. This is a life-size replica in the Ozeanum Oceanographic Museum in Stralsund, Germany.

10 years of shipping through the frozen north Antarctica as a model Researchers and environmentalists are calling for guidelines on Arctic shipping. For example, ships should avoid the whales' main hunting grounds, fit sailing schedules around their migration, and keep noise and speed in check. "This does not yet exist in the Arctic — that's the big difference from Antarctica," Greenpeace biologist Christian Bussau says.

10 years of shipping through the frozen north The calm before the storm? According to Greenpeace expert Bussau, only 50 ships pass through the Northeast and Northwest Passage each year. The German Shipowners' Association says the figure is in the double-digit range. But Bussau says time is of the essence: "In the long run, there will be a lot going on in the Arctic." So far, there are no environmental regulations for shipping in the region. Author: Brigitte Osterath (hf)



Visiting the Nunavut Research Institute (NRI) at Iqaluit Wednesday, Maas was told by lead scientist Mary Ellen Thomas that the disappearance of sea ice in the bay had deprived families of traditional transport routes and hunting grounds for fish and seals.

German ethnologist Torsten Diesel, at NRI for the past six years, said sea ice cover had become increasingly "dangerous" because of strong currents and tides.

"One can drive in the morning over the ice but by the afternoon an open water gap has emerged. Every year we lose hunters who venture on to the ice," Diesel told German public Deutschlandfunk (DLF) radio.

No longer 'theoretical discussion'

The location's ice loss showed that climate change was "no theoretical discussion" and made clear what would happen "if we don't change our behavior," said Maas, referring to fossil fuel cuts promised by nations at the UN's 2015 Paris summit.

Professor Markus Rex, head of Atmospheric Physics at Germany's Alfred Wegener polar and oceanic institute (AWI), said he often experienced Arctic visitors such as Maas transformed by encountering the changes first hand.

"They come back [thinking] differently compared to when they set out."

German ship to drift near pole

From next month, Rex will head a major winter expedition. The German research ship "Polarstern" (Polar Star) will drift across the Central Arctic by tying itself to a large ice flow for months through the winter dark.

"We'll be north of the 80th parallel the entire time, and for much of it, we'll even be in the direct vicinity of the North Pole," said Rex.

Aside from Norway's 19th century explorer Fridtjof Nansen few had conducted ice-drift winter analysis so far north in the "epicenter of global warming," he added.

Norwegian researchers warned the Arctic Council in May that the North's chilled stratified waters — vital for unique fish life — was already "shifting" to resemble mixed Atlantic waters because of temperature rises.