Germany's First Female Astronaut Prepares for Space

Germany's First Female Astronaut Prepares for SpaceDecember 20, 2024
Will space tourism grow in importance in the near future? And considering the environmental concerns involved, should we let it?
Also on Tomorrow Today:
How do you become an astronaut?
The competition is tough and the standards are high. Applicants to become astronauts not only have to enjoy learning new things. They also have to be very well-organized and able to cope well with stress. This viewer question comes from Aya S. in Egypt.
How lunar rocks have shaped what we know about the Moon
All the major spacefaring nations are planning missions to the Moon in the near to mid-term future, and lunar stations might soon be a reality at its southern pole. What do samples taken decades ago and recently by a Chinese mission have to tell us?
Precious lunar liquid – getting water from moon dust
Researchers at the University of Braunschweig in Germany are simulating how H2O can be extracted from moon dust. In the future, the methods could be used to produce drinking water, oxygen and even rocket fuel at permanent stations there.
