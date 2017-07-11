Germany's far-right AfD names member of CDU as presidential candidate

The far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) said on Tuesday that it would nominate Max Otte, a member of former Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), to become the country's next president.

AfD co-chair Alice Weidel called Otte an "honorable politician" and a "man in the middle."

Otte told news magazine Der Spiegel that he "considers the nomination a great honor."

Otte's candidacy is considered a long shot to replace incumbent Frank-Walter Steinemeier, in part because Germany's other parties have long refused any public showing of solidarity with the AfD and because Steinmeier is backed by the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government. The CDU is yet to decide whether to nominate a candidate itself; although it could in theory, the chances of them succeeding would be slim.

Otte's candidacy is awkward for the CDU on several fronts but primarily because it distances itself totally from the AfD. Beyond that, not only has the party publicly supported Steinmeier, it is still finding its feet in opposition after 16 years in power under Merkel.

Although Otte, a well-known economist and academic, is ostensibily a member of the CDU he has been more open to cooperation with the AfD than the party mainstream, including taking a position at a think tank closely aligned with the populists.

Last year, Otte became the head of the "WerteUnion" or "Values Union," a group that describes itself as the more conservative wing of the CDU but does not have a formal relationship with the party.

CDU leaders have struggled in recent years to settle on an approach to the WerteUnion, which is politically marginal but has at times gained plenty of attention.

"Being nominated by the AfD as a candidate for the presidency is not an honor but a disgrace,'' outgoing CDU leader Armin Laschet wrote on Twitter. "Anyone who even considers this as a Christian Democrat damages the reputation of the Union, violates its values and has no place in the CDU.''

Laschet's incoming replacement, Friedrich Merz, said the party "will send a very clear signal" on the issue, with the party leadership convening later on Tuesday evening.

Paul Ziemiak, a former general secretary of the CDU, called for Otte to resign as a member of the CDU.

"Whoever, as a Christian Democrat, accepts a nomination for the office of president from the AfD is violating the values of the CDU and has no place in our party," he said.

CDU leadership has given Otte an ultimatum to leave the party or reject the nomination by Tuesday evening. Should he accept the nomination, the party said, they will begin expulsion proceedings against him.

Otte attended a press event with Alice Weidel and her party co-chair Tino Chrupalla in the parliamentary Reichstag building in Berlin on Tuesday.

es/msh (AP, dpa)