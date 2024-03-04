Germany: Woman barricades herself inside a clinic

Special police forces have been deployed in the German city of Aachen after a woman barricaded herself inside the Luisenhospital. The authorities have urged people to avoid the area.

A 65-year-old woman barricaded herself inside a hospital room in Aachen in western Germany on Monday, prompting a major police operation.

What we know so far

The woman entered the hospital on Monday afternoon. Later, smoke was detected in the area, according to local police.

Special forces were sent to the site while the surrounding area was evacuated.

"A larger police operation is currently taking place in the vicinity of the Luisenhospital," local police posted on X. "There will be road closures and rail traffic restrictions. Avoid the area as much as possible."

A police spokeswoman said there was "no information about anyone injured."

jsi/dj (dpa)