Germany: Toxic gas plume injures several in Mannheim

At least 16 police officers have been injured and residents are on alert after a dangerous liquid spill in the German city of Mannheim on Tuesday afternoon.

The liquid created toxic fumes that caused two police officers ended up in hospital, while a third was also treated for mild injuries.

Local newspaper the Mannheimer Morgen reported that the 150-meter-high (492 feet) gas plume was explosive and can cause irritation to the respiratory system. It has since receded.

Stay indoors

City authorities have advised residents with a 1.3 kilometer (0.8 mile) radius of Mannheim Harbor to keep their windows and doors shut. Roads in the area have also been closed off and trains diverted.

"After the hazardous goods leaked onto an industrial premises in Mannheim's Mühlauhafen, the large-scale operation is continuing," city authorities said late on Tuesday night. "There is still an odor in the Jungbusch, city center and Neckarstadt West districts."

zc/jsi (dpa)