 Germany: Protesters demand answers from police over man′s death | News | DW | 03.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Protesters demand answers from police over man's death

The Mannheim public prosecutor's office is investigating two police officers for possible bodily harm resulting in death while on duty.

People gathered on the market square for a protest against police violence in Mannheim

People gathered on the market square in Mannheim after a man died following a police check

Hundreds of protesters rallied in two cities in western Germany on Tuesday, after a man died during a police operation.

The cause of the 47-year-old's death on Monday is not yet known, and people took to the streets of Mannheim and nearby Heidelberg demanding answers.

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into two police officers for bodily harm resulting in death while on duty.

Flowers, candles and signs lie and stand at the site where a man died after being stopped by police on Monday in Mannheim The death of the man after a police operation in Mannheim makes the waves run high. The state criminal investigation department promises clarification. The body of the man is to be autopsied shortly.

Flowers, candles and signs at the site where a man died after being stopped by police

Refusal to cooperate sparked confrontation

According to a statement from authorities, police stopped the man in central Mannheim after being informed that a patient from the city's mental health institute had left the facility and needed help. 

The Baden-Württemberg state office of criminal investigation (LKA) and the Mannheim public prosecutor's office said the man refused to cooperate with officers before they overpowered him.

The LKA said officers deployed the use of force, but did not give further details.

The man subsequently collapsed before being resuscitated. Later, however, he died in hospital.

In videos shared online, one officer appeared to hit the man in the head during the confrontation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday and the results are expected by the end of the week.

A woman holds a poster, saying: 'You should help not beat up! We demand clarification!'

A woman holds a poster, saying: 'You should help not beat up! We demand clarification!'

jsi/nm (AFP, dpa)

Advertisement