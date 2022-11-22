  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Bundeswehr soldiers, photographed at Camp Castor in Gao in front of tanks
Germany's Bundeswehr soldiers, photographed at Camp Castor in Gao, Mali, in April this yearImage: photothek/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali by 2024

2 hours ago

Disputes with Mali's ruling military junta and the arrival of Russian mercenaries have cast doubt over the future of the German mission to the West African country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ju6A

The German government is planning to start pulling back troops from Mali in summer 2023 and complete the withdrawal a year later,  spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement on Tuesday.

The West African nation has been fighting a jihadist insurgency for more than a decade. 

Over 1,000 German troops have been deployed in Mali near the northern town of Gao. They were tasked with gathering reconnaissance for the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA.

A 'structured end' to Germany's mission in Mali 

The government is proposing to parliament that Germany's commitment to the MINUSMA operation be extended "in May 2023 for the last time by a year, in order to bring this mission to a structured end after 10 years," Hebestreit said in a statement.

The German press agency dpa earlier reported that ministers agreed in a meeting on Tuesday to start an "entry into exit" plan from next year.

The withdrawal should be completed by May 2024, dpa and Der Spiegel reported.

DW's chief political correspondent Nina Haase said the decision "doesn't come as a surprise," especially after France and Britain announced withdrawing their troops from Mali. 

Haase said that German politicians have debated the issue "very heavily" since France's withdrawal. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was keen on keeping the mission operating in Mali to support the Malian people and civil society.

But ultimately, the government reached the decision to pull out troops as to not risk their lives, particularly with lack of support from the Mali's ruling military junta.  

Haase said the length of Berlin's pullout plan is an apparent compromise as "no one wants a chaotic withdrawal."

Mali's close relationship with Russia

Another source of tensions between Berlin and the Malian government, which rose to power in a 2021 coup, is Bamako's close ties with the Kremlin

In August, Malian Defense Minister Sadio Camara paid tribute to what he called his country's "win-win partnership" with Moscow upon the receipt of another batch of Russian-manufactured combat jets and helicopter gunships.

Hundreds of mercenaries from the controversial Wagner Group are also operating in Mali alongside the West African country's domestic forces. The Wagner Group is a Russian private military company funded by an oligarch close to President Vladimir Putin.

According to a Wall Street Journal investigation, the Wagner mercenaries in Mali have been accused of involvement in at least six massacres since March.

fb/jcg (AFP, dpa, Reuters) 

Germany suspends its military mission in Mali

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society.  You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.dw.com
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bundeswehr soldiers, photographed at Camp Castor in Gao in front of tanks

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali by 2024

Politics2 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Deutschland | Softwarekonzern SAP in Walldorf

German firm faces payback bill in South Africa

German firm faces payback bill in South Africa

BusinessNovember 21, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

People read copies of morning newspapers carrying headline news of the Supreme Court decision against Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling, at a stall, in Peshawar, Pakistan

Pakistan: Newspapers fight for survival as sales plunge

Pakistan: Newspapers fight for survival as sales plunge

Media4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Gündogan scores a penalty

Ilkay Gündogan: 'A lot in football happens in your mind'

Ilkay Gündogan: 'A lot in football happens in your mind'

Sports5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Three residents of the village of Blahodatne in the Kherson region of Ukraine speak to DW

Emerging from 8 months of Russian occupation

Emerging from 8 months of Russian occupation

ConflictsNovember 21, 202203:32 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | England v Iran

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

Sports23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

In a large warehouse, a woman stands at a lectern on the left and a man at a lectern on the right; both people are flanked by the flags of China and El Salvador

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

BusinessNovember 19, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage