 Germany to inject extra €50 billion into Deutsche Bahn rail network: Reports | News | DW | 24.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany to inject extra €50 billion into Deutsche Bahn rail network: Reports

The German government is to fund a massive 10-year modernization program, a newspaper has reported. The proposals could offer relief for commuters who have long complained about the tardiness of Deutsche Bahn trains.

A passenger boards a Deutsche Bahn train

Germany's ailing rail infrastructure could get a €50 billion ($55.6 billion) boost over the next decade, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday without revealing its sources.

Bild said the finance ministry wants to introduce a 10-year program of investment, adding more than a €1 billion per year to the rail network's maintenance funds between 2020 and 2025, and a further €2 billion annually between 2025 and 2030.

Deutsche Bahn's debt harming prospects

The newspaper didn't say how the remaining funds would be spent, but the national rail operator, Deutsche Bahn (DB), is currently struggling under a €20 billion debt mountain.

The German government currently reviews its rail plan every five years and spends €3.5 billion per year on rail maintenance.

A display shows trains running late

Despite Germany's reputation for efficiency, the rail network has been plagued by years of delays

A spokesman for DB, Europe's largest rail operator, refused to comment on the ongoing negotiations, but said extending the rail plan from five to 10 years "would be beneficial for us."

"We would gain additional planning security, could coordinate our construction activities even better and further reduce the associated impact on rail traffic," the spokesman told Bild.

The paper said Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, would still have to approve the additional investment.

Safety and punctuality issues

Proposals for fresh funding has been prompted by safety concerns around the aging rail infrastructure and complaints about the lateness of DB's train services.

Last month, the company launched a year-long modernization project, worth some €10.7 billion.

Map of Germany showing Deutsche Bahn's rail construction plans

Around 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) of track will be upgraded, along with 650 train stations and 300 bridges, the company said about the plan.

DB also appointed an efficiency tzar after punctuality fell to 70 percent. Last month, one in four trains ran late, as well as more than one-third of DB's high-speed ICE services.

The company blamed the delays on the overutilization of track, which in some sections stands at 140 percent.

DB's net profit fell by one third in 2018 to €540 million, people familiar with DB's financial results said last week.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Related content

Detuschland Bahn - Zugverspätung

Deutsche Bahn brings in rail tsar to tackle delays 13.01.2019

Germany's national rail operator has given one of its senior executives until the summer to reduce persistent train delays, according to a newspaper report. DB admits that a quarter of its services don't run to time.

Deutschland Lokführer

Germany's Deutsche Bahn short of hundreds of train drivers 23.02.2019

National rail operator Deutsche Bahn has been targeted for its service delays, high and inflexible ticket costs, and a lack of investment. Now it is having trouble finding drivers for its trains.

Deutsche Bahn ICE - Strecke Hannover-Würzburg, Kirchheim,

Deutsche Bahn pumps billions into Germany-wide rail upgrade 20.02.2019

Germany’s rail network will get a facelift this year, with some 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) of track to be upgraded. The project aims to tackle punctuality issues, but there could be more delays as construction begins.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  