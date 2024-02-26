Germany to allow carbon capture, underwater storage

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck says Berlin will need to allow sub-seabed storage of CO2 produced in certain industries in order to reach its goal to be carbon neutral by 2045.

Germany plans to allow carbon capture and sub-seabed storage technology in certain industries, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

Such systems capture carbon dioxide at the point of emission, remove it from the atmosphere, and store it underground.

What are the plans?

"The technology is safe," Habeck said at a news conference on the German government's carbon management strategy.

Germany aims to become carbon neutral by 2045. It is currently Europe's largest emitter of CO2.

Habeck, who is also responsible for climate change policy, said that certain industrial sectors, such as cement production, will need to use carbon capture technology for Berlin to reach its climate goals.

Overground C02 storage will remain prohibited, according to Habeck.

A law passed in 2012 gave Germany's states the power to veto the use of carbon capture technology.

The minister said that the law will also need to be changed to allow the transport of CO2 captured from industrial processes.

He said that the needed changes will continue to be discussed over the coming months.

Germany will also make use of carbon capture and utilization technology, where captured C02 will be used for other products rather than being stored underground.

