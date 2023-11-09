Germany: Student dies in Offenburg school shooting

A student who was seriously wounded in a school shooting in southwestern Germany has died, police say.

German police said Thursday that a student had been shot dead at a school in the southwestern town of Offenburg.

The suspected shooter, another student at the school, was detained during a large-scale police operation.

The attack is said to have taken place in the suspect's 9th grade class, Germany's dpa news agency reported.

According to the investigators, the attacker is said to have entered a classroom at lunchtime, approached the classmate sitting inside and shot him at least once with a handgun.

"The police are on site with strong forces," local authorities said in a statement. "There is no further danger."

nm/dh (dpa, AFP)