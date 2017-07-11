Germany: Shooting in small western town leaves 2 dead

Two people have been killed and one is in serious condition following a shooting spree in the center of the German town of Espelkamp.

One of the victims was shot to death inside of a home and the other just outside of it. The victims include a man and a woman according to a police spokesman in nearby Bielefeld.

Police in the town of 20,000 say the perpetrator is on the run.

A special task force has been set up with a manhunt underway. Police from across the region have been mobilized.

Espelkamp is in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

this is a breaking news story and will be updated...

