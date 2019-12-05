 Germany: Shooting in Rot am See, six killed | News | DW | 24.01.2020

News

Germany: Shooting in Rot am See, six killed

German police have said that they have apprehended the 26-year-old suspect. The victims are believed to be members of his family.

Police arrive at the scene in Rot am See

German authorities confirmed on Friday that six people were killed in a building in the southwestern town of Rot am See near Aalen in Baden-Württemberg. Two other victims were being treated in a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Aalen police told reporters that they believed some or all of the victims were members of the 26-year-old suspect's family. Officers were able to "have a coherent conversation" with him, they said, but still could not ascertain his motive.

 

Karte Rot am See EN

Three of the victims were men aged 36, 65 und 69, while the three others were women aged 36, 56 und 62. Two of the victims were reportedly "not locals." The police confirmed that two of the victims were the suspect's parents.

The suspect is a German national who had a firearms license. Authorities said that he lived in the house were the murders occured and that he was the one who called the police after committing the crime. 

 

Investigators wearing white costumes

Police suspect the shooting was personally motivated

Police said that preliminary indications show that the shooting was linked to "a personal relationship" conflict and tweeted that the suspect was arrested shortly after the attack.

The shooting took place at approximately 12:45 local time (11:45 UTC) near the train station of Rot am See, a town of 5,200 residents. 

mvb,es/ng (AFP, Reuters)

