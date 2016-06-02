Germany seeks new path in the troubled Sahel

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will make two stops in West Africa: First on Tuesday in Mali, then on Wednesday in Niger. Both countries are crisis states plagued by terror.

On the minister's agenda are government talks in the capitals of Bamako and Niamey and visits to soldiers of the international military missions MINUSMA and EUTM.

The main topic of the talks: Will the deployment of German troops in Mali be extended as part of these missions? Their mandates given by the German parliament will expire in May.

In recent months the relations between the military junta in Mali and the European Union have deteriorated noticeably, not least because of the repeatedly postponed return to democratic conditions in the country and the cooperation of the Malian rulers with Russian mercenaries and military advisers.

Withdrawal from Mali?

In mid-March, France had already announced the withdrawal of its troops from Mali, ending its Barkhane and Takuba anti-terrorist operations.

In Germany, there are fierce discussions about whether it makes sense to continue the MINUSMA blue helmet mission in Mali in Germany. MINUSMA has been in place since 2013. The EU training mission EUTM, of which the German Bundeswehr is part, is also being discussed.

"It is certainly legitimate to discuss how long we want to stay in Mali, whether our instruments are working and where we can improve," says Ulf Laessing, Sahel expert at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation's office in Bamako.

"But I would warn against abruptly getting out and withdrawing, as we did in Afghanistan," Laessing told DW.

"A withdrawal would only worsen the security situation in Mali and play into Russia's hands."

German expert Ulf Laessing says Berlin is right to question objectives in Mali

Russian mercenaries in Mali

Despite such concerns, the European Union halted parts of its EUTM training mission in Mali on Monday. After a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said units of Mali's armed forces and the National Guard would be affected by the stoppage.

"There are no sufficient security guarantees from the Malian authorities for non-interference by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group," Borrell said, referring to Russian mercenaries summoned by the Malian military junta.

In an initial reaction, Germany's Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht called the EU move "consistent and correct."

"In view of human rights violations by the Malian troops and Russian forces, possibly even mercenaries, one must ask oneself who we are actually training," she said.

German soldiers in West Africa

About 300 German soldiers participate in the European training mission EUTM in Mali. In addition, around 1000 soldiers are stationed in the country as part of the UN peacekeeping force MINUSMA. Both mandates expire in the coming weeks if the German parliament, the Bundestag, does not extend them

Annalena Bearbock is seeking to chart a new path for the Bundeswehr in Mali

"The government in Bamako has lost a great deal of international trust in recent months, not least by delaying the democratic transition and by intensifying military cooperation with Moscow," Baerbock said shortly before her departure for Bamako. "To simply say 'keep it up' would be wrong in my view."

Repercussions of the Ukraine war

But it is not only terrorist groups that threaten to further destabilize the region. The war in Ukraine, more than 4,500 km (2796 miles) away, could also have serious repercussions in West Africa.

The reason is an imminent halt in the supply of wheat flour. Baerbock announced that she would pay particular attention to the food supply problems during her visit to the Sahel region.

"The Russian regime's war of aggression in Ukraine has consequences that extend far beyond the region," she said. Ukraine has until now functioned as a granary for the world, supplying it with grain.

"As part of our G7 presidency, we have therefore made the issue of food security one of our top priorities," the minister said.

In many other countries of the world, which are already struggling with terror or the climate crisis, a lack of food security is now an existential question.

"The Sahel region is a sad example of this," Baerbock said.

Germany's top envoy Annalena Baerbock wants to strengthen Mali's civil society

From Mali to Niger

What happens next with the international fight against terrorism in the Sahel? Europeans do not want to withdraw entirely from the strategically important region.

France has already said that the center of future military operations in the Sahel will be moved to neighboring Niger, directly into the border area with Burkina Faso.

There are now discussions about transferring the Bundeswehr soldiers stationed in Mali to Niger.

The German troops already have a logistical hub in that country. The Niamey air transport base is part of the MINUSMA mission and ensures a large part of the logistical supply for the German forces in Mali.

The possibility of transferring German soldiers to Niger is likely to be the main topic of the German foreign minister's talks with Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum.

Rooting out terror

"In the fight against terrorism, it is not enough to move foreign troops to a country or to deliver attack helicopters," says Nigerian essayist Seidick Abba. "Above all, you have to go to the roots of the problem and dry out the breeding ground of terrorism."

In an interview with DW, Abba emphasizes that frustration is also growing in Nigerian civil society because the international military presence has obviously not improved security.

"The fight cannot only be fought by the military. There is also a need for investment in improving people's living conditions and prospects, for example in the vocational training of young people," Abba adds. A country like Germany could play a significant role in such training.

Sandrine Blanchard and Dirke Köpp contributed to this article.

This article was translated from German.

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu