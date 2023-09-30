  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Slovakia election
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
PoliticsGermany

Germany: Scholz says refugee number 'too high at the moment'

September 30, 2023

The chancellor has vowed to help German states deal with refugees amid a sharp rise in asylum claims in Germany. Berlin has already introduced border checks with Poland and the Czech Republic.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wzhh
Foreigners wait outside the Berlin Immigration Office
The German government has so far received around 175,000 asylum requests this yearImage: Adam Berry/Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz  said in an interview published Saturday that Berlin is seeking to curb illegal immigration with stricter border controls. 

His remarks to German broadcast network Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland come amid a Polish cash-for-visas scandal and attempts in the EU to bring a bloc-wide migration policy, as well as a growing dissatisfaction with the migration policy in Germany

"The number of refugees trying to get to Germany is too high at the moment," the chancellor said. He also said that more than 70% of all arrivals had not been registered beforehand "even though almost all of them have been in another EU country."

What does Scholz want to do?

The chancellor wants to develop "a permanent system for the municipalities" across German states

He said he would discuss a "flexible cap" during a meeting planned with the heads of German states in November to offer financing to states based on the amounts of refugees they receive.

Scholz also said that Berlin asked Warsaw to ensure that visas are not sold to refugees to be easily let into Germany.

Despite several, and sometimes public, disputes within Germany's ruling coalition, Scholz stressed that his government was "in complete agreement on stopping irregular migration to the European Union."

"This can only be done together and in solidarity. Germany will do its utmost to help there," he added. 

How are German towns dealing with refugees?

Why is migration high on the agenda in Germany?

Berlin recently announced border checks with neighboring Poland and the Czech Republic after Germany noted a rise of nearly 80% in asylum claims this year. All three countries are formally part of the Schengen common visa area, where people had long been able to cross borders without strict security checks.

Meanwhile, the arrival of thousands of asylum-seekers on the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa has heightened the urgency to agree on a revised pact on migration and asylum.

Those developments have seemingly prompted Germany to declare it was ready to compromise to agree an EU-wide migration regulation aiming to share migrants across the 27-member bloc. 

Scholz is also facing political pressure at home, where the far-right, anti-migrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is gaining popularity, while his Social Democratic Party (SPD), along with its coalition partners, sees a drop in ratings. 

Germany’s migrants and minorities fear a far-right surge

How many refugees does Germany get?

Germany has received around 175,000 asylum requests in 2023 — excluding Ukrainians, who go through a special asylum process that the EU introduced in light of Russia's war. Germany has taken in more than 1 million refugees from Ukraine.

In 2015, at the peak of what has been dubbed across the EU as a "migrant crisis" as millions of Syrians fled a civil war in their country, Germany famously received some 1 million refugees

Meanwhile, the German government is seeking to attract migrants to fill some 2 million jobs. Lawmakers voted in June in favor of reforming the skilled work immigration law.

fb/dj (AFP, dpa, KNA) 

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A man and a woman sit on a gray sofa with two small children, looking directly at the camera

If I come to Germany as a refugee, what can I expect?

If I come to Germany as a refugee, what can I expect?

Many people in the world are forced to flee their country due to war and persecution. They might try to come to Germany and apply for asylum. What can they expect once they've arrived in the country? DW has been to the village of Diemelstadt to meet some new and some not so new arrivals.
MigrationJune 19, 202314:09 min
young African woman welding

Refugees overqualified and underpaid in Germany

Refugees overqualified and underpaid in Germany

A new study has found that refugees in Germany have overall integrated well into the workforce. But many are overqualified for the jobs that they do.
SocietyAugust 12, 2023
www.bpb.de
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A bombed out building in Mariupol

One year on: Life in Russian annexed eastern Ukraine

ConflictsSeptember 30, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian interviewee speaks into DW microphone

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

BusinessSeptember 29, 202302:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

close up of the cardinals sitting, holding their biretta hats in their laps

Pope Francis' selection of Cardinals marks shift toward Asia

Pope Francis' selection of Cardinals marks shift toward Asia

ReligionSeptember 30, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Police officer holding up a stop sign as a small van approaches on the border from Poland

Germany: Growing dissatisfaction with migration policy

Germany: Growing dissatisfaction with migration policy

PoliticsSeptember 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Kosovo police officers patrol a road to Banjska monastery

Deadly Kosovo clashes spark fear of escalation

Deadly Kosovo clashes spark fear of escalation

ConflictsSeptember 29, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Two bearded Sikh men

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

SocietySeptember 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage