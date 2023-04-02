  1. Skip to content
Germany: Rich country, poor people

February 4, 2023

Germany is one of the world's wealthiest nations. But a growing number of people live in poverty. The gulf between rich and poor is growing ever wider. Is the country on a slippery slope?

https://p.dw.com/p/4N69y

Elke lives on welfare. She makes sure her daughter eats properly, but she herself makes do with leftovers. Boris earns very well indeed as self-employed marketing coach, which is just as well because he has a weakness for luxury cars. He believes that if people are poor, it’s their own fault. The moderately well-off, middle-class Valdivieso family own their own home but are increasingly worried about the future, especially in light of the current energy crisis. They feel ignored by politicians, and they’re not the only ones who think that Germany is on a slippery slope. What happens to society when the gulf between rich and poor gets wider and wider?

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

