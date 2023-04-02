Germany: Rich country, poor people

Elke lives on welfare. She makes sure her daughter eats properly, but she herself makes do with leftovers. Boris earns very well indeed as self-employed marketing coach, which is just as well because he has a weakness for luxury cars. He believes that if people are poor, it’s their own fault. The moderately well-off, middle-class Valdivieso family own their own home but are increasingly worried about the future, especially in light of the current energy crisis. They feel ignored by politicians, and they’re not the only ones who think that Germany is on a slippery slope. What happens to society when the gulf between rich and poor gets wider and wider?