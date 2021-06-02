Germany return of Müller and Hummels ruined by Poulsen

Germany 1-1 Denmark, Tivoli-Stadion

(Neuhaus 48' - Poulsen 70')

— Müller on his comeback game

Thomas Müller told broadcaster RTL that he found the match difficult to analyze because he was running so much but In the end it's really annoying that we lose [sic] the game.

"It was intense, but at some point we didn't compete as well in the duels," he continued. "We were relatively clear in our attacking play."

— Full time

That's the end of that. Not one that will live long in the memory. Germany had a spell where they looked dangerous either side of the break but their defensive fragility is still painfully apparent. Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels both struggled a little on their debut, with the former missing Germany's best chance and the latter losing track of Poulsen for the equalizer.

— 85' Decisions, decisions

A couple of big calls for the referee. First a Danish forward goes down in the box under Koch's challenge, no penalty given, then Germany get a dangerous freekick after a clean-looking tackle from Delaney. It's a good ball by Kimmich but well defended. Then Löw makes a less important call, replacing Sane with Hofmann. The Bayern winger has been peripheral again tonight.

Leroy Sane struggled to make an impact against Denmark

— 80' Woodwork!

Germany try to re-establish their lead and almost do so as the ball richochets off Kimmich's knee and crashes in to the post. Shortly after, Germany make a double change. Not much time for Volland and Günter to make an impact.

— Goal! Germany 1 - 1 Denmark (Poulsen 71')

Denmark have done very little, but they're level with a lovely piece of play. Eriksen finds a pocket of space and then, with a sensational pass, the run of Poulsen, who loses Hummels all too easily. The RB Leipzig striker has a tough angle to work with but drives a low shot in at Neuer's front post. It's all square, a familar story for Joachim Löw, this.

— 60' Ginter's got it all

Big piece of defending from the Borussia Mönchengladbach man, who does brilliantly to read Poulsen's low cross from the right and stick a leg out to poke it away. It then seems his 'reward' is to move to right wingback, where he is not a natural, as Koch replaces Klostermann. Seconds later he's somehow in the Danish area but his header is straight at Schmeichel. Action Man.

Matthias Ginter has performed in a number of roles for Germany

— 55' Germany gearing up

The hosts fancy this now. Gnabry and Sané are starting to combine well and Müller and Neuhaus are always keen to join while Gosens is bombing on down the left.

— 48' Goal! Germany 1 - 0 Denmark (Neuhaus)

They've got the goal they deserved. Gosens does well to dig out a teasing cross down the left. The ball pinballs about for a bit, finally bouncing off Neuhaus, then Kimmich and falling back to Neuhaus, who stabs home from six yards out. That's his second goal for Germany but first with a certain new teammate...

— Half time

After a very tepid start, from both sides, Germany have picked things up a bit. But it's still not the prettiest of games. Müller's free header and Gnabry's brilliant strike on the bar the closest they've come. Still, at least the letters picked out in the stands have been explained...

— 44' Woodwork!

Germany starting to click now and Gnabry explodes in to life, cutting inside and rattling the angle of post and bar from just outside the box. Moments earlier, Kimmich wasted a freekick righ ton the edge of the box. The pressure is mounting.

— 35' Sané scuffs it

Neuhaus does well to dig out a ball on the right. It's bouncing and diffcult but Sané should perhaps do better than shin it harmlessly over. A few signs of life from Germany a little later as Kimmich's wide freekick evades everyone in flying across the six yard box, but our German national team reporter sees the same old story on the flanks.

— 25' Slow start

Hard to believe there's a big tournament kicking off in nine days watching this one, both sides have been flat and sloppy in possession so far, with Müller's chance the only significant moment of the match.

— 15' Massive Müller miss

Kimmich picks out clubmate Müller with a brilliant floated crossfield ball. The recalled forward is on his own, eight yards out but dollies a header in to Schmeichel's arms and makes everyone wait for the next installment of the redemption arc and a first international goal since March 2018.

— 5' Delaney delay costs dear

Germany's achilles' heel shows itself early as Denmark escape the press and find themselves outnumbering their opponents. Delaney has time and space to pick out Olsen, who has found acres behind Gosens on Germany's left, but overhits his pass.

— Kick off is close!

The national anthems have been mumbled out, the players' questionable singing highlighted by the lack of fans, and we're about to start. A few familiar Bundesliga faces in the Denmark lineup, including Thomas Delaney and Yussuf Poulsen.

— Germany team is in!

No start for any of the trio mentioned below but the widely anticipated comeback of Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels to the starting XI is confirmed. There are also opportunities for Lukas Klostermann and Robin Gosens in the troublesome wingback spots, while Florian Neuhaus gets the nod in midfield.

— Just a quick reminder of who is in Germany's 26-man squad for the tournament. Will Kevin Volland, Christian Günter and Jonas Hofmann start?

— Germany preparation for a tournament can only mean one thing: a return to the mountain. DW's Jonathan Harding will be covering Germany for us at this tournament. Here's his opening piece on where Germany are ahead of Euro 2020.

— Good evening! Germany's training camp is well underway but now comes their first test. Löw's side has traveled down the road from Seefeld, where they are based, to play Denmark in Innsbruck. Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels are expected to start. Kickoff is at 2100 local time (1900 UTC).