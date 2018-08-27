 Germany recognizes more foreign qualifications | News | DW | 28.08.2018

News

Germany recognizes more foreign qualifications

Syrians made up the highest number of applications to have their qualifications recognized in Germany. Most foreign qualifications were for professions in the health field, such as nurses, doctors and physiotherapists.

Symbolic photo of a doctor reading a patient's chart (Colourbox/Pressmaster)

German authorities recognized 21,800 foreign professional qualifications in 2017, the Federal Statistics Office said Tuesday, an increase of 14 percent compared to the previous year.

Syrians most frequently applied for recognition of their qualifications, with 3,600 requests, an increase of 80 percent compared to 2015. This was followed by 3,100 requests from Bosnia-Herzegovina and 2,400 from Serbia.

Read more: German system to assess foreign doctors' skills 'too bureaucratic'

Of the 31,100 applications processed in 2017, 23,500 were for a health profession, including 10,700 for health and nursing staff, 8,000 for doctors and 1,100 for physiotherapists.

Watch video 02:40
Now live
02:40 mins.

Foreign professional face high hurdles in Germany

Some 13,600 applications were considered completely equivalent and 8,200 were equivalent to a limited extent, with 930 applications withdrawn and 470 applications rejected. A decision for 8,000 of the applications had not been made at the end of 2017.

Read more: Migrants needed in Germany to compensate for aging population

The number of recognition procedures for degrees acquired in the European Union fell by 11 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year, while the number of procedures for vocational qualifications from other European countries increased by 31 per cent and from non-European countries by 36 per cent.

Watch video 04:17
Now live
04:17 mins.

Doctor Shortage -- Hoyerswerda Takes On More Foreign Physicians

law/rt (AFP, EPD)

