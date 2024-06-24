Germany: Rare Rothschild giraffe born at Berlin zoo

Visitors of Berlin's Tierpark had a chance to witness the birth of a Rothschild giraffe during their visit to the zoo. With female giraffes standing while giving births, baby calves start their lives with a hard bump.

A Rothschild's giraffe gave birth to a calf at the Tierpark Berlin zoo on Monday, with some of the visitors witnessing the rare event.

"Experiencing a giraffe birth live is something very special in every respect — especially as there are only 1,400 adult Rothschild giraffes in their natural habitat," said Dr. Andreas Knieriem, the director at the zoo.

"Today, Monday, numerous Tierpark zoo guests were able to witness this wonder of nature in our savannah landscape with their own eyes," he said.

Birthday close to World Giraffe Day

The yet-unnamed calf was born a few days after World Giraffe Day — which is celebrated on June 21. The sex of the animal was not immediately known.

With a birth weight of 60 kilograms and a height of approximately 1.80 meters, young giraffes are amazingly heavy.

The newcomer was still a little wobbly on arrival, but appeared very lively, according to the zoo. A giraffe is able to stand up after around an hour after birth and even run a little later on.

The baby giraffe was visibly without the ossicones, or the distinct horns of a giraffe. They do not form until about a week after birth.

Because a female giraffe gives birth while standing, her calf falls from a height of around two meters — a literal hard introduction to life for the calf.

Amalka, the mother, had three calves before this one.

Why the birth is so important

Only a few years ago, experts discovered there are four distinct species of giraffe rather than just one. Although giraffes are not endangered, some giraffe subspecies are, according to conservationists. And the Northern giraffe are at the greatest risk.

The Rothschild giraffe falls into the category of the Northern giraffe.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare reports only 1,399 Rothschild's giraffes left in the wild.

"Rothschild's giraffes are threatened in their homeland in Kenya and Uganda, primarily by illegal hunting and the expansion of agriculture," said Maren Siebert, the curator at the Berlin park.

There areapproximately 117,000 giraffes left in the wild and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species classifies the species as vulnerable.

Some conservationists refer to the decline in the number of giraffes as a "silent extinction" because the decline has been so slow that it's almost gone unnoticed.

